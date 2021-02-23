125+ Full Sail Graduates Contributed to Nominated Releases at the 78th Golden Globe® Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University, an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology, is proud to announce that 125+ graduates have been credited on 45+ Golden Globe®-nominated projects at the 78th Golden Globe® Awards. This year's virtual ceremony is scheduled to broadcast live on Sunday, February 28, and will air on NBC. The 78th Golden Globe® Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from opposite coasts.

During this year's awards, Full Sail University graduates have produced, filmed, edited, and assisted in the creation of nominated work across 24 categories including: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Television Series - Drama, Best Original Score – Motion Picture.

"Our alumni are doing phenomenal things in the world of entertainment. Each year, I am humbled to watch as their talents are showcased across numerous projects recognized by the Golden Globe® Awards, and for their various contributions to television and film – this year is no different. I look forward to tuning in on February 28 to cheer on and celebrate the incredible work of our graduates," said Jay Noble, VP of Alumni.

Full Sail graduates have contributed to many popular projects at this year's Golden Globe® Awards including: Lovecraft Country, Ozark, The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, One Night in Miami, The Crown, Soul, Onward, Tenet, and The Queen's Gambit to name a few.

"At Full Sail we take pride in how we teach our students. Through our hands-on approach to learning, students mirror the collaborative nature and workflow needed for the film and television industry. It is an honor to see our alumni applying what they have learned at Full Sail to their careers," stated Rick Ramsey, Education Director of Visual Arts.

For more information on the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards Ceremony, please visit https://www.goldenglobes.com/ and to learn more about Full Sail alumni, please visit fullsail.edu.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2020 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 78,950+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

