Over 70 Full Sail University Alumni Credited on 76th Primetime Emmy-Winning Projects

Four Full Sail graduates won Emmy awards of their very own

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University, is pleased to share that 73 alumni have contributed to 45 winning projects across 69 categories at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Of those graduates, four received Emmy Awards of their very own. The award ceremony was broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and was hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.

"It was such a thrilling experience watching the display of talent being recognized tonight at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards," stated Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "Thank you to our graduates for bringing your incredible talents to the projects honored by the entertainment industry this evening. And thank you to our educators and leaders at Full Sail who continue to pour into the next generation of thought leaders across industries in entertainment media and emerging technologies."

The four Full Sail graduates who won Emmy awards of their very own are:

Patrick Christensen 1998 Recording Arts Graduate Project: The Bear – Forks Category: Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Mark Hailstone 2004 Recording Arts Graduate Project: Shōgun - Broken To The First Category: Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Gary A. Rizzo 1993 Recording Arts Graduate Project: The Beach Boys Category: Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

Kyle Rottman 2010 Computer Animation Graduate Project: Shōgun Category: Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie



Additionally, Full Sail alumni contributed to television shows and winning projects including Blue Eye Samurai, Only Murders In The Building, The Voice, and more across winning categories such as Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program to name a few. Full Sail University graduates served in roles ranging from Editor and Production Supervisor to ADR Mixer and more.

This year, over 196 graduates were credited on 184 nominated projects across 103 categories at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

