$12M gift from Asbjornson Foundation to fund scholarships, experiences, activities that change lives

TULSA, Okla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa has received a transformative $12 million gift from the Asbjornson Foundation to support student scholarships and high-impact learning opportunities, expanding access to a UTulsa education and empowering students to pursue lives of purpose, leadership and innovation.

The gift will establish a suite of endowed funds that support undergraduate and graduate scholarships, summer tuition assistance, global study and experiential learning with priority given to students from the state of Montana and transfer students from the Tulsa area.

"We believe deeply in the power of education to open doors and change the trajectory of a life," said UTulsa alumnus Scott Asbjornson. "Our family's experiences in both Montana and Tulsa have shaped that belief, and we are proud to support students from these communities. Our hope is that this investment removes barriers for talented students and creates opportunities for them to learn, explore and grow in ways that prepare them to lead with purpose. We are proud to support The University of Tulsa and the students who will carry that impact forward."

The cornerstone of the gift is the Norman H. Asbjornson Undergraduate Scholarship Endowment for Engineering, Business and Entrepreneurship, which supports full-time students pursuing degrees in engineering, computer science, data science, finance and emerging innovation-focused fields.

The gift also establishes the Norman H. Asbjornson Graduate Scholarship Endowment for Engineering, Business and Entrepreneurship, expanding access to advanced education for students in high-impact, technology-driven disciplines.

To further support students' academic momentum, the Norman H. Asbjornson Summer Tuition Scholarship Endowment enables students to accelerate their studies and add on academic minors or a second/third major.

Recognizing the importance of thoughtful engagement in a connected world, the Norman H. Asbjornson Endowed Stipends for Global Experiences support study-abroad opportunities.

Complementing academic and international experiences, the Norman H. Asbjornson Endowed Stipends for Experiential Learning provide critical support for opportunities beyond the classroom from research and conferences to leadership programs and professional development.

Scott Asbjornson (B.S.B.A. '91, MBA '95) joined AAON, Inc. in 1988, serving in various positions before serving as chief financial officer of AAON from 2012 to 2021.

His father, Norman H. "Norm" Asbjornson, is a Montana native and alumnus of Montana State University. He founded AAON, a worldwide leader in high-efficiency, advanced HVAC systems in 1988.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa