12th Annual "Hold Their Feet to the Fire" Radio Row Announced for Sept. 5 and 6 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) announces Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6 as the dates for its 12th annual Hold Their Feet to the Fire/America at the Midterms radio row in Washington, D.C. More than 60 talk radio hosts from across the country will broadcast live both days from Capitol Hill, debating immigration policy while interviewing members of Congress, law enforcement officials, high-profile experts, activists, Administration officials, and others.

The event is held in conjunction with other immigration-related activities scheduled that week. On September 5, 50 sheriffs will visit the White House and hold a press conference at the Capitol to discuss the impact of illegal immigration in their communities. On September 7, Angel Families will gather at the Capitol to similarly discuss their personal stories as victims of illegal immigration.

Hold Their Feet to the Fire started in 2006 when a handful of talk hosts approached FAIR with a novel idea; together they would broadcast from Capitol Hill to draw attention to the burgeoning problem of illegal immigration. That first Hold Their Feet to the Fire launched what has become the largest annual gathering of talk radio hosts in America and the largest yearly immigration-issue media event.

"The outcome of this year's midterms will determine whether President Trump will have an opportunity to fully deliver on his campaign promises to secure our borders, stop illegal immigration, enhance national security, rein in sanctuary policies, and push for reforms that serve our broad American interests," said Bob Dane, FAIR's executive director. "This year's event will focus on the political landscape halfway through the Trump Administration, educate Americans about what has been accomplished, what's left to do, what's at stake, and what listeners can do to make informed voting choices on the immigration issue."

Congressional guests, activists, high-profile media personalities, and immigration experts will attend and engage in wall-to-wall interviews with 60 talk hosts from every region of the country. The event is broadcast live from the Phoenix Park Hotel, 520 North Capitol Street from 6 am until 9 pm in Washington, D.C.

Credentialed media are invited to attend. The event is closed to the general public. Pre-registration is not required but media must check-in at the Event Desk.

Contact FAIR's communications specialist Matthew Tragesser for further details at mtragesser@fairus.org or 202-328-7004.

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With more than 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

