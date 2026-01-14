FAIR Welcomes Trio of Veteran Attorneys to Litigation Team

Additions strengthen capacity to enforce the rule of law

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) has made its world-class litigation team even stronger by adding two former Immigration Judges and an expert on workers' rights issues.

Joining FAIR as Of Counsel are Edwin Pieters, Denise Hinds, and John Miano.

"We are thrilled to welcome these three distinguished veteran attorneys to our team," said Dale Wilcox, FAIR's executive director and general counsel. "With decades of combined experience, they bring unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of defending the rights, security, and economic interests of American citizens. Their addition enhances our capacity to challenge sanctuary policies that obstruct federal immigration enforcement and to defend laws protecting America's borders and national sovereignty."

Edwin Pieters previously served as a federal Immigration Judge, an Administrative Law Judge for the New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings, and an Assistant District Attorney at the Kings County District Attorneys' Office.

Judge Pieters holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from SUNY at New Paltz, a Master of Arts in Political Science and Governmental Law from CUNY at Brooklyn College, a Master of Public Administration from CUNY at Baruch College, a Juris Doctor from the CUNY School of Law at Queens College, and a Master of Law in Criminal Law from SUNY at Buffalo Law School.

Denise Hinds is a seasoned jurist with over thirty years of legal experience in federal, territorial, and administrative courts. Prior to joining FAIR, she served as a federal Immigration Judge and a career Assistant U.S. Attorney, including a tenure as Deputy Criminal Chief. She also served as a Family Court Judge in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands and as a Designated Associate Justice of the Virgin Islands Supreme Court. Most recently she held a supervisory legal position at an asylum center.

Judge Hinds holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Duquesne University, and a Juris Doctor from Duquesne University School of Law.

John Miano is a nationally known advocate for American workers. He is a co-author with Michelle Malkin of the book Sold Out: How High-Tech Billionaires & Bipartisan Beltway Crapweasels Are Screwing America's Best & Brightest Workers. He has testified before Congress numerous times on the adverse effects foreign labor has on American workers and has been a frequent guest on cable news and radio shows. Mr. Miano holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from The College of Wooster and a Juris Doctor from the Seton Hall University School of Law.

