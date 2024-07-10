12th World Peace Forum opens in Beijing, urging unity amid global challenges

BEIJING, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

The 12th World Peace Forum, themed "Improving Global Security Governance: Justice, Unity, and Cooperation," opened Saturday in Beijing, drawing more than 400 attendees from over 80 countries.

The 12th World Peace Forum opens in Beijing on July 6, 2024.

Former foreign dignitaries, senior diplomats, experts, and scholars gathered to discuss finding common ground, promoting cooperation, restoring stability in the international order, and safeguarding world peace amid de-globalization.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng delivered a keynote speech, urging countries to work together to enhance global security governance, safeguard fairness and justice, and promote international security cooperation.

Noting that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Han said that China, as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and an important member of the Global South, will always stay on the right course in the changing world. He put forward three proposals: adhering to peaceful coexistence, advocating common security, and promoting openness and inclusiveness.

Han emphasized that the Chinese nation loves peace and that China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.

He expressed the hope that all participants would exchange in open dialogue, build consensus, and contribute their insights and efforts to improving global security governance.

Li Luming, president of Tsinghua University and chairman of the World Peace Forum, welcomed guests and highlighted the forum's role as a key annual event for global strategic security experts, promoting international security exchange and cooperation.

Amid the current international situation, he stressed that an increasingly turbulent world needs greater unity and cooperation, and dialogue and exchange are essential to deal with escalating tensions and confrontations among countries.

Li also reaffirmed Tsinghua University's commitment to working with global peers to address challenges and advance global security cooperation, contributing to a global community of shared future.

During a plenary session themed "Towards Peaceful Coexistence and Common Security," former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama emphasized that Japan is well-positioned to act as a bridge between the U.S. and China, a role that aligns with Japan's national interests. He acknowledged the recent improvements in Japan-China communication but stressed the necessity for sustained dialogue.

Reflecting China's vision of building a global community of shared future, Hatoyama proposed the creation of an East Asian community based on mutual respect, understanding, and assistance. He also called on Japan, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries to establish a mechanism for dialogue and consensus-building despite differences in values and systems.

Dominique de Villepin, former prime minister of France, addressed the significant historical transition and the unprecedented threats facing the world today, emphasizing the "double threat of escalation and deconstruction."

He also addressed "de-globalization," and warned against technological disruption. He called for adherence to the principles of the U.N., the "spirit of San Francisco" and the "Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence," stressing that "peace can be rooted in our common humanity."

De Villepin concluded by highlighting the need to reform the U.N. to "restore its full legitimacy and effectiveness" and to promote respectful and efficient multilateralism to create a better world.

The forum, which comprises four major plenary sessions and 18 panel discussions, will touch on topics such as the role of middle powers in preserving world peace, equity and justice, major power responsibility for peace and security, and the Global South's role in maintaining peace.

The World Peace Forum, founded in 2012, is an annual non-governmental forum on international security organized by Tsinghua University in collaboration with the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs.

