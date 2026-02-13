BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A video presented by China.org.cn on the Spring Festival stories of 10 Chinese friends and one international friend, covering childhood memories, warm reunion stories, the New Year's Eve feasts and holiday plans, which is a glimpse into the changes over time, as well as a vivid reflection of the profound meaning of home and togetherness.

As the Spring Festival draws near, the festive atmosphere grows increasingly vibrant. Eleven smiling faces come together to paint a vivid portrait of the traditional Chinese New Year. Ten Chinese friends and one international friend step in front of our camera to explore the modern meaning of the Spring Festival.

From the lively joy of childhood memories to the warm reunions of the new era; from the familiar aroma of homemade festival dishes to the carefully prepared New Year's Eve feast; from bulging red envelopes filled with fresh banknotes to digital blessings sent with a simple tap; from long journeys back home to eagerly awaited coastal trips—these voices across ages and countries offer not only a glimpse into the changes over time, but also a vivid reflection of the profound meaning of home and togetherness.

As time goes by, the spirit of the Spring Festival remains fresh and dynamic. What never changes is people's attachment to their homeland, their longing for happiness, and their shared aspiration for a better life.

Changes and Constants of the Spring Festival

http://en.chinagate.cn/2026-02/13/content_118332767.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn