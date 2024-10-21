12X New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger Joins Publishing Team Of Advantage And Forbes Books

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage—The Authority Company has announced a partnership with Don Yaeger – an acclaimed author, keynote speaker, and business leadership coach – to be the Publisher of Forbes Books.

Yaeger is a 12-time New York Times best-selling author who has written 35 books, a long-time associate editor for Sports Illustrated, and host of the top-rated Corporate Competitor podcast.

As a Hall of Fame keynote speaker, he has worked with audiences as diverse as Fortune 500 companies and cancer survivor groups. Yaeger often is sought out to discuss lessons on achieving greatness, learned from first-hand experiences with some of the world's greatest sports and business legends. Additionally, he has been retained by companies and organizations to coach their leaders on building a culture of greatness through business lessons that can be learned from great sports teams.

Advantage—The Authority Company has two publishing imprints – Advantage Books and Forbes Books – and Yaeger's presence will impact both. The partnership with Yaeger is the latest signal of Advantage's commanding presence as the preeminent Authority builder and independent publisher for business leaders and entrepreneurs. The move packs a powerful synergy that combines the talents and versatility of a world-class storyteller with the company that's the best-in-business Authority builder, led by Founder & CEO Adam Witty. Both Witty and Yaeger know the transformational value of connecting a leader's message to an audience.

"Don is a force of nature when it comes to unleashing greatness through the art of storytelling," Witty said. "He works with many of the greats across business and sports. We work with the most accomplished leaders in business."

"We are thrilled to be able to offer scale and a best-in-class Authority framework to Don's art of storytelling, helping to turn more business leaders into transformational thought leaders."

Forbes Books, along with its sister brand Advantage Books, combine to form one of the largest and most significant independent business book publishers in the US. Since 2005, they have supported thousands of CEOs and entrepreneurs globally. This year they will publish close to 200 titles.

"In my 30-plus professional years I have had a deep passion to help others tell their stories," Yaeger said. "In most years, I've been limited (read: frustrated) to helping tell just one or two stories a year. As you know, writing books is very time intensive."

"That's why I'm so excited to be joining Forbes Books as Publisher. Over the next few years we plan to double the number of titles we publish. My goal is to use this platform and the Forbes Books team to help tell incredible stories that I otherwise wouldn't get a chance to support."

The addition of Yaeger to Advantage's team enhances its strengths of delivering quality content at scale and bringing many benefits to Advantage's members.

Witty says many business leaders have wisdom to impart but need help either seeing the potential or crystalizing their message and then finding the right paths to make the meaningful and lasting impact they deserve. Thought leaders know that they need to connect with their audience to achieve transformational impact, and that means creating compelling content that resonates with readers, viewers, and listeners.

Combining that content with a platform to effectively reach and establish trust with their audience – so the message can be heard and acted upon by more people – further builds their Authority.

The powerful combination of Yaeger and Witty is a win for outstanding business leaders who have the knowledge and experience to transform the future of their business and their field/audience.

About Advantage—The Authority Company

Advantage—The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints, public relations, promotional campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, podcasting, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

About Don Yaeger

A 12-time New York Times best-selling author (one of only 26 to have that many on the non-fiction list), Hall of Fame keynote speaker and business leadership coach, Don Yaeger brings his world-class storytelling abilities to his role as Publisher of Forbes Books and Advantage's Authority Publishing Group. Having worked with legends across business and sports, Don is a catalyst in Advantage's mission to help business leaders build their Authority, amplify their message, and realize their potential as transformational thought leaders.

Don has fashioned a career as one of America's most provocative journalists. He has written 35 books with the likes of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, the NFL star running back Walter Payton, and legendary UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden. Don has also written books with icons of business, famous entrepreneurs, and leaders who have gone on to create movements, including Rick Hendrick (Hendrick Motorsports), Ed Bastian (Delta Air Lines), Brandon Landry (Walk-Ons), and Mike Rypka (Torchy's Tacos).

