$13 Bn Knee Replacement Market: Global Analysis by Products, Regions and Companies to 2024

Knee Replacement Market Globally is anticipated to exceed US$ 13 Billion by the year 2024, experiencing a significant growth over the forecast period. Knee Replacement consists of tools or system which is used for the diagnosis and treatment of knee fracture and other knee diseases.



Knee Reconstruction Devices market is expected to witness substantial growth due to increasing number of Osteoarthritis patients, Rising Geriatric Population, Rising Pool of Knee Fractures, favorable reimbursement, and technological advancements further boosts the demand for the industry over the forecast period.



Knee Replacement Market, Global Analysis, By Products (Primary Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement and Revision Knee Replacement), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World) and Companies (Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson) provides a complete analysis of Global Knee Replacement Market.



By Segment:

Primary Knee Replacement has a significant market share. The report also covers Partial knee replacement and Revision knee replacement market share. Knee replacement is a surgical procedure in which the knee joint is replaced by an artificial prosthetic implant. Knee implants are helpful in treating and supporting damaged knees caused due to arthritis, fracture, or any other musculoskeletal disorders. It is a very common surgery that helps to minimize pain and rigidity in the knee joint. With the growing geriatric population in the several geographical regions, it is anticipated that the knee replacement market will thrive in the coming years.



By Region:



North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe tend to have the considerable market in the Knee Replacement Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Rest of world Knee Replacement Market.



All the 4 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 4 Points:

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Merger/Acquisitions

Financial Insight

Company Analysis:



Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), and are some of the top companies operating in the global knee replacement market; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.



This 108 page report with 61 Figures provides a complete analysis of the Knee Replacement Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.



Knee Segments Covered in the Report:

Primary Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Knee Replacement

Key Companies Covered in the Report:

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

Stryker Corporation.

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Knee Replacement Market



3. Market Share - Global Knee Replacement (2011 - 2024)

3.1 By Product

3.2 By Region



4. Companies Share - Knee Replacement



5. By Product - Global Knee Replacement Market

5.1 Primary (Total) Knee Replacement

5.2 Partial Knee Replacement

5.3 Revision KNEE Replacement



6. By Region - Global Knee Replacement Market



7. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Companies Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strategy

7.3 Merger / Acquisition

7.4 Financial Insight



8. Stryker Corporation - Company Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Strategy

8.3 Merger / Acquisition

8.4 Financial Insight



9. Smith & Nephew PLC - Company Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strategy

9.3 Merger / Acquisition

9.4 Financial Insight



10. Johnson &Johnson - Company Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategy

10.3 Merger / Acquisition

10.4 Financial Insight

10.5 Others



11. Growth Drivers of Knee Replacement Market



12. Challenges faced by Knee Replacement Market



