13 Elk + Elk Attorneys Honored 2026 Ohio Super Lawyers, Rising Stars Awards
Dec 16, 2025, 11:10 ET
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk, an Ohio personal injury firm based in Cleveland, is proud to announce that thirteen of its attorneys were included in the 2026 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists.
This year, Elk + Elk sustained its exceptional performance with three attorneys earning spots on the most selective lists:
This concentration of honors highlights the firm's exceptional legal talent and dedication to client success across the most complex practice areas.
Elk + Elk Attorneys Recognized on 2026 Ohio Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists
Selected to the 2026 Ohio Super Lawyers List:
Selected to the 2026 Ohio Rising Stars List:
"When I look at the 13 attorneys recognized, including those of us honored with the Top 100 Ohio and Top 50 Cleveland distinctions, I see the culmination of dedication, grit, and a shared philosophy," said Elk + Elk Managing Partner Jay Kelley. "The consistent success of Elk + Elk is not accidental; it's structural. Our foundation is built on deep experience, with partners continuously recognized for over a decade, complemented by the energy of our Rising Stars. Their inclusion is proof that our commitment to mentorship is cultivating sharp, compassionate legal minds ready to tackle tomorrow's challenges."
About Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is an annual rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.
These exclusive lists feature attorneys with high peer recognition and professional achievement degrees. The Super Lawyers list recognizes at most 5 percent of attorneys in each state. The Rising Stars list recognizes at most 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.
About Elk + Elk
Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a premier personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. Our extensive network of offices ensures local representation backed by powerful, multi-state resources that has won $2+ Billion in settlements for our clients. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation, and product defects.
