13 Elk + Elk Attorneys Honored 2026 Ohio Super Lawyers, Rising Stars Awards

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk, an Ohio personal injury firm based in Cleveland, is proud to announce that thirteen of its attorneys were included in the 2026 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists.

This year, Elk + Elk sustained its exceptional performance with three attorneys earning spots on the most selective lists:

Jay Kelley and William Price again earned spots on the Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyers and Top 50 Cleveland Super Lawyers lists.





and again earned spots on the and lists. Marilena DiSilvio was named to the Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyers, Top 50 Women Ohio Super Lawyers, and Top 50 Cleveland Super Lawyers lists.

This concentration of honors highlights the firm's exceptional legal talent and dedication to client success across the most complex practice areas.

Elk + Elk Attorneys Recognized on 2026 Ohio Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists

Selected to the 2026 Ohio Super Lawyers List:

Partners: Jay Kelley, John O'Neil, Phillip Kuri, and R. Craig McLaughlin





Jay Kelley, John O'Neil, Phillip Kuri, and R. Craig McLaughlin Attorneys: William Campbell, Matthew Carty, Gary Cowan, Kevin Lenson, William Price, and Curtis M. Fifner





William Campbell, Matthew Carty, Gary Cowan, Kevin Lenson, William Price, and Curtis M. Fifner Of Counsel: Marilena DiSilvio

Selected to the 2026 Ohio Rising Stars List:

Ian Fijalkovich





Katie Laney

"When I look at the 13 attorneys recognized, including those of us honored with the Top 100 Ohio and Top 50 Cleveland distinctions, I see the culmination of dedication, grit, and a shared philosophy," said Elk + Elk Managing Partner Jay Kelley. "The consistent success of Elk + Elk is not accidental; it's structural. Our foundation is built on deep experience, with partners continuously recognized for over a decade, complemented by the energy of our Rising Stars. Their inclusion is proof that our commitment to mentorship is cultivating sharp, compassionate legal minds ready to tackle tomorrow's challenges."

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is an annual rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

These exclusive lists feature attorneys with high peer recognition and professional achievement degrees. The Super Lawyers list recognizes at most 5 percent of attorneys in each state. The Rising Stars list recognizes at most 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a premier personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. Our extensive network of offices ensures local representation backed by powerful, multi-state resources that has won $2+ Billion in settlements for our clients. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation, and product defects.

