Elk + Elk Earns Tier 1 Ranking in the 2026 Best Law Firms Awards

CLEVELAND, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk has once again been named to the 2026 Best Law Firms® list with Tier 1 rankings in Cleveland for:

Personal Injury Litigation Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law Plaintiffs

The Best Law Firms program is issued by Best Lawyers and is based on client feedback, attorney evaluations, and independent research. Eligibility requires at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® in a related practice area.

This recognition reflects the firm's work serving individuals and families after serious injuries and medical negligence across Cleveland and communities throughout Ohio.

"Our clients receive personal attention supported by a dedicated team of attorneys, paralegals, nurse consultants, and staff working together to deliver the strongest possible results. We value this award because it recognizes the depth of our team and their commitment to every person who places their trust in us," said Jay Kelley, Managing Partnerat Elk + Elk.

About Elk + Elk

Elk + Elk is a personal injury law firm serving clients in Ohio, Seattle Washington, and Kentucky. The firm brings together experienced trial attorneys, nurse consultants, investigators, and support staff to help people facing serious injuries and medical harm. Elk + Elk works to provide clear guidance, steady support, and strong advocacy so clients can move forward with clarity and confidence. Learn more at elkandelk.com

