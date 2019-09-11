13 New Home Designs Launched at Mattamy's Renaissance at West Villages Community

"In the Mattamy tradition of deeply understanding what customers want and value in their home, these 13 new plans were designed based on extensive research conducted and feedback received about how the discerning West Villages homebuyer wants to live," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa-Sarasota-Naples Division. "We're really looking forward to bringing some fresh thinking and opportunities to homebuyers who want to enjoy life in one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the country."

The standard features of the new designs vary by product line and include tile roofs, designer wood cabinets and upgraded flooring. These new designs include several new plans not previously offered at Renaissance at West Villages, which have been popular plans selected by homebuyers at nearby communities. This lineup was selected to include homes that meet the needs of homebuyers looking to downsize, or for more spacious homes for growing families or multi-generational living.

Renaissance at West Villages offers both "to-be-built" homes that enable homebuyers to select their desired homesite and personalize their home, and quick-move-in homes that include designer-selected features and are available for quick move-in this Fall.

The 13 new and enhanced floorplans are:

Paired Villas (base prices starting from $234,990 ) – currently under construction and will open in October with a model grand opening event

1. Oceana

2. Largo

3. Boardwalk II

4. Riviera II

5. Antigua II

6. Dominica II

7. Dawn II

8. Aurora II

9. Augustine III

10. Hampton II

11. Coquina II

12. Jubilee II

13. Nantucket II

West Villages is a 9,650-acre property in south Sarasota County, Florida that Mattamy Homes and its minority partners purchased in 2014 (then known as Thomas Ranch). The community will eventually include some 20,000 homes (including Mattamy's Renaissance at West Villages) as well as parks, recreation areas and three million square feet of non-residential space.

Renaissance at West Villages offers a number of lifestyle benefits for residents. Community location is chief among these, with a short commute to Sarasota employment centers and A-rated schools including Taylor Ranch Elementary, Venice Middle School and Venice High School. In addition, Renaissance at West Villages residents live within walking or biking distance to the brand-new West Villages Marketplace (opening this fall) that includes Publix, dining, services, 7-11 gas station and much more. The community is highly amenitized, with a resort-style clubhouse with fitness center, social rooms and expansive terraces, resort-style pool and spa, tot lot, tennis, pickleball and bocce courts plus a full-time Activities Director and a full calendar of clubs, activities and events. Residents of Renaissance at West Villages also enjoy a private entrance to Blue Heron Park, a dog park and close proximity to CoolToday Park (the Spring Training Facility for the Atlanta Braves) and the future West Villages Town Center.

For more information about Renaissance at West Villages, including detailed floor plans and elevation options for the new designs, see https://mattamyhomes.com/tampa/communities/venice-the-west-villages.aspx.

About West Villages Florida

The more than 15,000 acres that comprise West Villages Florida (www.MyWestVillages.com) are located adjacent to the Tamiami Trail corridor in South Sarasota County between the urban centers of the City of Venice and the City of North Port. The community is being developed by a partnership that includes Mattamy Homes (www.MattamyHomes.com), the largest privately owned home builder in North America, and Vanguard Land, one of the region's premier and well-respected land developers. In 2018 John Burns Real Estate Consulting named West Villages Florida the 5th fastest selling Master-Planned Community in the country.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

