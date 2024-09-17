Mattamy Homes Shines at the Gold Coast Builders Association's 2024 PRISM Awards

Developer took home 13 awards, including Builder of the Year

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, recently earned 13 awards at the Gold Coast Builders Association 2024 PRISM Awards, including Builder of the Year.



The annual PRISM Awards honor outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers, merchandisers, advertisers and other housing-related professionals. Featuring multiple categories, the awards encompass all facets of the residential, commercial and remodeling industries. Applicants were awarded property model rankings of Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum. In the Top Honors category, which is above Platinum, the highest distinction is the Builder of the Year award. Despite facing nearly 20 contenders, Mattamy prevailed for its development of multiple master-planned communities in the Treasure Coast, including Newfield in Palm City and Tradition in Port St. Lucie.

Newfield is Martin County's largest mixed-use project in more than 40 years and represents a groundbreaking approach to community development that prioritizes sustainability and environmental conservation. The community includes projects such as KC Trails, which preserves in place thousands of acres of expansive prairies and dense, old-growth, forests of slash pines, cabbage palms, saw palmettos and oaks in their natural state and Newfield Farm, which will incorporate sustainable practices to produce year-round access to fresh, nutrient-dense foods for the community.

Over the past five years, Mattamy Homes has also been at the helm of Tradition's continued evolution, bringing to life several new neighborhoods including Manderlie, Emery, Telaro, Kenley, Seville and Cadence – with more in the pipeline. The developer has also focused on creating state-of-the-art innovations to enrich the residential experience at Tradition, including the Tradition in Motion (TIM) autonomous shuttle, an e-bike sharing program, which provide easy connectivity between key community destinations, and the 73-foot HEART in the Park sculpture, which will be the tallest heart sculpture in the world once complete in early 2025.

"Receiving this recognition from the Gold Coast Builders Association is a great honor for Mattamy Homes," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "These awards highlight our commitment to quality and innovation in homebuilding, and we're excited to continue creating quality communities for our prospective residents."

In addition to Builder of the Year, Mattamy took home Platinum Prism Awards for Best 30-60 Second Video and Community Overall Development Design for Seville at Tradition.

Designed by Krent at KWD Design, the Seville landscape architecture is highlighted by unique details, native-oriented trees and plants, as well as sustainable, long-lasting materials.

In addition, Mattamy Homes received additional Platinum Awards for:

Seville

Wynn Model : Residential Interior Merchandising of a Home Priced $400,000 to $600,000

: Residential Interior Merchandising of a Home Priced to Wynn Model : New Construction Single Family Detached 2,500 to 2,999 sq. Ft

: New Construction Single Family Detached 2,500 to 2,999 sq. Ft Encore Model: New Construction Single Family Detached 3,000 - 3,499 sq. Ft.

Sienna

Cezanne: New Construction Single Family Detached Over 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft

Mattamy received Gold Awards for:

Cadence

Ellery Model : New Construction Single Family Attached under 2,000 sq. Ft

Kenley

Dahlia: New Construction Single Family Detached 2,000 - 2,499 sq. Ft.

Briar: New Construction Single Family Detached Under 2,000 sq. Ft.

Aspen : Residential Interior Merchandising of a Home Priced $275,000 - $400,000

Sienna

Cezanne: Residential Interior Merchandising of a Model Home

Additionally, Eden Litwack, Marketing Coordinator for Mattamy's Southeast Florida division, received a Professional Achievement Award for Marketing Professional of the Year. In her role, Litwack has coordinated numerous marketing initiatives, including new community announcements, regional openings, events, and campaigns. She has overseen vendor deliverables, assisted with website and social media updates, and directed day-to-day coordination of advertising and public relations campaigns.

Notably, Litwack developed the marketing campaign plan for Newfield. She administered email campaigns for the community's Newfield Farm and KC Trails and established marketing assets for Newfield and its first community, Rosette Park. Construction of the Rosette Park model homes and sales center are currently underway, and the neighborhood is expected to open for sales this fall.

The PRISM Awards program is affiliated with the Gold Coast Builders Association, the local chapter of the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

For more information on Mattamy Homes, visit https://mattamyhomes.com/.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

