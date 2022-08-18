13 personal injury attorneys at the NYC Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman and Mackauf included in the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers in America

Marijo C. Adimey (2016) [5]



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs







Jeffrey B. Bloom (2007) [15]



Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs





Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs







Diana M. A. Carnemolla (2020)



Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs







Christopher J. Donadio (2018) [5]



Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs







Anthony H. Gair (2007) [15]



Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs





Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs





Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs







Howard S. Hershenhorn (2007) [15]



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs







Ben B. Rubinowitz (2003) [20]



Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs





Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs







Richard M. Steigman (2010) [10]



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs







Allan Zelikovic (2019) [5]



Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area.

(*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers.

[#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.

Ones To Watch New York, NY





Rachel Jacobs (2021)



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs







David H. Larkin (2021)



Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs







James Rubinowitz (2021)



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs





Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs







Richard Soldano (*)



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area.

(*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Contact: Anthony Gair, [email protected]

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf