13 personal injury attorneys at the NYC Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman and Mackauf included in the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers in America
Aug 18, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman and Mackauf continues to be one of the personal injury law firms in New York City that has the highest number of attorneys listed in "Best Lawyers in America". 13 attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers 2023. These attorneys are:
Best Lawyers New York, NY:
- Marijo C. Adimey (2016) [5]
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Jeffrey B. Bloom (2007) [15]
- Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Diana M. A. Carnemolla (2020)
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Christopher J. Donadio (2018) [5]
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Anthony H. Gair (2007) [15]
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Howard S. Hershenhorn (2007) [15]
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Ben B. Rubinowitz (2003) [20]
- Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Richard M. Steigman (2010) [10]
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Allan Zelikovic (2019) [5]
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area.
(*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers.
[#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.
- Ones To Watch New York, NY
- Rachel Jacobs (2021)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- David H. Larkin (2021)
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- James Rubinowitz (2021)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Richard Soldano (*)
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area.
(*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
Contact: Anthony Gair, [email protected]
SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf
Share this article