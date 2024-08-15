NYC Personal Injury Law Firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Recognition of 12 Attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America 2025 Edition
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading NYC personal injury law firm, announces that 12 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
Nine NYC personal injury attorneys from the firm have been honored in The Best Lawyers in America 2025 Edition:
- Marijo C. Adimey – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Jeffrey B. Bloom – Recognized for Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Diana M. A. Carnemolla – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Christopher J. Donadio – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Howard S. Hershenhorn – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Ben B. Rubinowitz – Recognized for Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Peter J. Saghir – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Richard M. Steigman – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Allan Zelikovic – Recognized for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Three rising stars have been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2025 Edition:
- Rachel Jacobs – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- James Rubinowitz – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Richard Soldano – Recognized for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been representing clients for over 100 years, specializing in complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is known for achieving landmark verdicts and settlements, providing relentless advocacy, and maintaining an unparalleled reputation for legal excellence. The firm remains committed to serving clients with the highest level of dedication and expertise.
