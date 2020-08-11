$131 Billion Worldwide Shale Gas Industry to 2027 - Advancement in Drilling Technology to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shale Gas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Industrial, Power Generation, Residential, Commercial, Transportation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shale gas market size is expected to reach USD 131.1 billion by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Rising demand for cleaner combustion energy sources in several end-use applications is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.



Profitable production of shale gas, a natural gas trapped in shale formations, relies on accessible demand for it. It has technical characteristics that make it a very useful and flexible fuel, where the delivery infrastructure exists, and it has found uses in the building thermal sector, industrial thermal sector, and power generation. Recent macroeconomic shifts along with fuel supply competitive dynamics have caused the proportions to favor shale gas usage in power generation more and industrial usage less.



Shale gas contributes substantial energy to electricity generation and second only to coal in terms of the share of energy supply in global electricity generation. This share is expected to grow over the next few decades in response to the economic and environmental limits of coal generation, at least where natural gas is a viable alternative. This end-use application is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



The shale gas supply chain includes production and processing, gas transmission and storage, and distribution to city gate, large volume customers, residential customers, and commercial customers. Development of hydraulic fracturing technology along with horizontal drilling technique is expected to boost economical production of shale gas, thereby strengthening the upstream segment of the supply chain.



Shale Gas Market Report Highlights

North America occupied the largest market revenue share in 2019, with U.S. being the major contributor to the regional market. Abundant shale gas reserves along with development of advanced drilling technology are among the key factors influencing industry growth

Potential shale gas resources in China are attracting huge investments from major market players all over the world in order to extract and produce unconventional gas from the reserves

are attracting huge investments from major market players all over the world in order to extract and produce unconventional gas from the reserves The power generation segment occupied the largest market share of 36.1% in 2019 owing to growing demand of natural gas in coal-to-gas electricity generation plants

The transportation sector is estimated to witness a significant CAGR owing to increasing number of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueled vehicles across the automotive industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Information procurement

1.2.1. Purchased database

1.2.2. Internal database

1.2.3. Secondary sources &third-party perspectives

1.2.4. Primary research

1.3. Information analysis

1.3.1. Data analysis models

1.4. Market formulation & data visualization

1.5. Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Shale gas



Chapter 3. Market Definitions



Chapter 4. Shale gas Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.3.1.1. Advancement in drilling technology

4.3.1.2. Abundant reserves

4.3.2. Market Restraint/ Challenges Analysis

4.3.2.1. High production cost

4.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.5.2. PEST Analysis

4.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019



Chapter 5. Shale gas Market Application Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

5.2. Industrial

5.2.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

5.3. Power Generation

5.3.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

5.4. Residential

5.4.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

5.5. Commercial

5.5.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

5.6. Transportation

5.6.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Shale Gas Market Regional Outlook

6.1. Shale gas Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.2.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.3.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.2.4. Mexico

6.2.4.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.3. ROW

6.3.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.3.2. China

6.3.2.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Argentina

6.3.3.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Algeria

6.3.4.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)

6.3.5. South Africa

6.3.5.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by application, 2016 - 2027 (Bcf) (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Financial performance

7.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent developments

7.2. ConocoPhillips

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Financial performance

7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent developments

7.3. PetroChina Company Limited

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Financial performance

7.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent developments

7.4. Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent developments

7.5. Chevron Corporation

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Product benchmarking

7.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent developments

7.6. Chesapeake Energy Corporation

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Financial performance

7.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent developments

7.7. Equinor ASA

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Financial performance

7.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent developments

7.8. Repsol SA

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Financial performance

7.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent developments

7.9. Southwestern Energy Company

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Financial performance

7.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent developments

7.10. SINOPEC/Shs

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Financial performance

7.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent developments



