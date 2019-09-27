$134.67 Billion Process Automation & Instrumentation Market - Global Market Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Automation & Instrumentation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation market accounted for $67.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $134.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



The growth in adoption of IoT technology across various industrial domains, increasingly strict regulation and compliance in process industries, and minimization of operating cost are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the likelihood of instrument breakage is restraining the market growth.



Process automation involves using the software, hardware, and computing technology to allow industries such as cement, oil & gas, and others to operate more securely and efficiently. The data is put away and dissected on a PC with the assistance of sensors, which gather information on streams, weights, and temperatures, among different gadgets. Collaboration among semiconductor component manufactures, industrial software developer, and industrial automation equipment manufacturers are essential for the growth of overall process automation and instrumentation market.



Based on the solution, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) segment is likely to have a huge demand as it gives cost-adequacy and openings in tasks, and help convey elite of creation resources over the production network. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in infrastructure as well as in the energy & power sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Controllers

5.3.2 Switches

5.3.3 Remote Telemetry Unit (RTU)

5.3.4 Input/Output (I/O) Cards

5.4 Services



6 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Process Automation

6.3 Process Instrumentation



7 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

7.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

7.5 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

7.6 Advanced Process Control (APC)

7.7 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.8 Operator Training Simulators (OTS)

7.9 Safety Automation

7.9.1 High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)

7.9.2 Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)

7.9.3 Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control (F&G)

7.9.4 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

7.9.5 Burner Management System (BMS)

7.10 Other Solutions



8 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Instrument

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Control Valve

8.2.1 Actuator

8.2.2 Valve Body

8.2.3 Other Control Valves

8.2.3.1 Converter I/P

8.2.3.2 Positioner

8.3 Analytical Instrument

8.3.1 Conductivity Analyzer

8.3.2 Ph Analyzer

8.3.3 Liquid Chromatograph

8.3.4 Gas Chromatograph

8.4 Field Instrument

8.4.1 Temperature Transmitter

8.4.2 Level Transmitter

8.4.2.1 Ultrasonic Level Transmitter

8.4.2.2 Differential Pressure/Hydrostatic

8.4.2.3 Capacitive Level Transmitter

8.4.2.4 Radar Level Transmitter

8.4.2.4.1 Noncontact Radar Level Transmitter

8.4.2.4.2 Contact Level Transmitter (Guided Wave Radar)

8.4.2.5 Magnetostrictive Level Transmitter

8.4.2.6 Radiometric Level Transmitter

8.4.2.7 Other Level Transmitters

8.4.3 Humidity Transmitter

8.4.4 Vibration Level Switch

8.4.4.1 Vibrating Rod

8.4.4.2 Vibrating Fork

8.4.5 Pressure Transmitter

8.4.5.1 Gauge Pressure Transmitter

8.4.5.2 Multivariable Pressure Transmitter

8.4.5.3 Absolute Pressure Transmitter

8.4.5.4 Differential Pressure Transmitter

8.5 Communication

8.5.1 Wireless Protocols

8.5.2 Wired Protocols

8.6 Recorders

8.7 Flow Meters

8.8 Vacuum Instruments



9 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy & Utilities

9.3 Power

9.4 Metals & Mining

9.5 Chemicals

9.6 Food & Beverages

9.7 Pharmaceuticals

9.8 Oil & Gas

9.9 Manufacturing

9.10 Water & Wastewater

9.11 Other End Users

9.11.1 Hospitality

9.11.2 Pulp & Paper



10 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ABB

12.2 Honeywell

12.3 General Electric

12.4 Emerson

12.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

12.6 Siemens AG

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.8 Hollysys

12.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.10 Rockwell Automation

12.11 Metso Corporation

12.12 Endress+Hauser

12.13 OMRON Corporation

12.14 Danaher Corporation



