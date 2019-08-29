$134 Billion Geospatial Analytics Markets, 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Application (Surveying, Medicine & Public Safety), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134,479.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2025



Numerous innovations and advancements in the drone technology and increasing deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for remotely monitoring and gathering a large number of location data with minimal human intervention are likely to unfold new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of GPS-enabled smartphones and devices is also anticipated to drive market growth.



Increasing smart city initiatives have resulted in the growing need for innovative technologies for use in 3D urban mapping, monitoring and mapping natural resources, agriculture, and utilities, and disaster management. In case of natural disasters, location-based analytics enables decision makers to take suitable actions. Moreover, major oil & gas companies across the globe are increasingly deploying geospatial analytics solutions to discover potential crude oil and natural gas deposits and to monitor their vast pipeline network.



The use of geospatial technologies in the automotive industry is increasing owing to the growing safety concerns among passengers. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, about 85.7 percent of the U.S. employees above 16 years of age commute to work in a van, car, or truck, either by driving alone or via carpooling. With around 125 million people traveling by road every day, the U.S. transportation system faces numerous challenges such as congested highways and fatal vehicle collisions.



As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is estimated that on an average, 102 people die from vehicle accidents every day. In an attempt to address this, automotive manufacturers are focusing on implementing technologies such as IoT and location-based services in vehicles to make driving safer and easier. The commercialization of upcoming autonomous vehicles also heavily relies on the integration of Geographic Information Science (GIS) and advanced geospatial technology.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The service segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing component segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for deployment, training, and support services by government and public safety agencies

The network & location analytics segment is anticipated to gain traction owing to the increasing use of network & location analytics systems by companies for analyzing buying behavior and foot traffic patterns as well as for studying behavior patterns in a brick-and-mortar environment

The military intelligence application segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of UAVs and increasing number of remote sensing satellites

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Numerous smart city initiatives such as the ASEAN Smart Cities Initiative are anticipated to fuel the demand for geospatial analytics software in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Geospatial Analytics Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Geospatial Analytics Market, 2014 - 2025

2.2.1 Global geospatial analytics market, by region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global geospatial analytics market, by component, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global geospatial analytics market, by type, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global geospatial analytics market, by application, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Geospatial Analytics Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Geospatial Analytics Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Geospatial Analytics Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Geospatial Analytics Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

3.7 Geospatial Analytics Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Geospatial Analytics Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Geospatial Analytics Component Outlook

4.1 Geospatial Analytics Market Share By Component, 2018

4.2 Software

4.3 Service



Chapter 5 Geospatial Analytics Type Outlook

5.1 Geospatial Analytics Market Share By Type, 2018

5.2 Surface & Field Analytics

5.3 Network & Location Analytics

5.4 Geovisualization

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Geospatial Analytics Application Outlook

6.1 Geospatial Analytics Market Share By Application, 2018

6.2 Surveying

6.3 Medicine & Public Safety

6.4 Military Intelligence

6.5 Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

6.6 Marketing Management

6.7 Climate Change Adaptation (CCA)

6.8 Urban Planning

6.9 Others



Chapter 7 Geospatial Analytics Regional Outlook

7.1 Geospatial Analytics Market Share by Region, 2018



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Alteryx, Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

ESRI

Fugro N.V.

General Electric Company

Google LLC

Harris Corporation

Hexagon AB

Maxar Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd01vg





