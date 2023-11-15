Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9225051-134th-canton-fair-draws-to-a-stellar-close/

The Fair, a remarkable blend of online and offline experiences, attracted a substantial number of global buyers from 229 countries and regions by Nov 3. 197,869 buyers attended the fair onsite, an increase of 53.4% over the previous session. 63.9% of overseas buyers, or 126,343, were from the countries jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative. 165 leading multinational enterprises organized buyers to the exhibition, including Wal-Mart, Tesco, Aldi and AEON.

At the Fair, exhibitors have impressively presented a grand total of over 2.75 million exhibits through the online platform. This diverse range includes over 700,000 new products, about 110,000 cutting-edge smart products, more than 430,000 environmentally sustainable and low-carbon items, and roughly 230,000 independently patented products. Additionally, the fair hosted close to 400 exclusive product launches.

The Canton Fair has achieved a total offline export transaction volume of US$22.3 billion, with brand enterprises contributing US$ 6.35 billion. Apart from signing orders on-site, buyers also arrange follow-up appointments to visit factories and workshops and assess production capacity, which signifies the anticipation of increased cooperation in the future.

The Canton Fair has been a driving force for global economic growth, with 61 "Trade Bridge" Global Promotion and Matchmaking Events and 21 themed forums. The Fair's Product Design and Trade Promotion Center (PDC) hosted 91 design companies from 8 different countries and regions for design matchmaking.

Following the wrap-up of the Canton Fair, the online platform will continue to offer its services throughout the year. The Fair will also host a range of trade matching and industry-focused activities, designed to meet supply and sourcing demands. For more details, please visit the Canton Fair's official website https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 or contact Cai Yiyi, [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

