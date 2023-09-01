134th Canton Fair: Successful Promotions in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar Received Wide Attention

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In late August, a delegation of China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), Canton Fair's organizer, has made significant strides in Southeast Asia to promote the 134th Canton Fair. The group held promotion conferences in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Yangon. The events were attended by more than 460 guests from these three countries and attracted over 300 new buyers to register on the Canton Fair online platform to visit the exhibition virtually.

Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, invited companies from the three countries to attend the Fair onsite and online. "The 134th Canton Fair, which will be the largest international trading event in China in the second half of this year, is set to surpass previous records in scale. We are focusing on improving the exhibition structure and raising the quality of exhibitors, to make this event memorable with more highlights and new features," said Zhang.

Announced at the promotion conference in Chiang Mai, CFTC and Thai Chinese Business Association of Chiangmai have entered into a strategic partnership. The agreement will see the two parties collaborate on organizing northern Thai buyers and exhibitors to the Canton Fair, and on holding regular trade matchmaking activities.

During their promotional trip, the delegation also held productive discussions with government trade promotion departments and business organizations, including Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Department of International Trade Promotion of Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, etc. The team also conducted friendly exchanges with leading retail companies such as Co.op Mart Group in Vietnam, Chia Tai Group CP ALL Company in Thailand, City Mart in Myanmar.

The 134th Canton Fair will make adjustments to some exhibition sections. Please plan your trip according to the latest exhibition sections. Visit Canton Fair's official website https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 for more information. From this session, overseas buyers who will attend onsite must pre-register in advance. For more details, please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/pages/655692320955457536

