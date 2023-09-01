134th Canton Fair: Successful Promotions in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar Received Wide Attention

News provided by

Canton Fair

01 Sep, 2023, 05:22 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In late August, a delegation of China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), Canton Fair's organizer, has made significant strides in Southeast Asia to promote the 134th Canton Fair. The group held promotion conferences in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Yangon. The events were attended by more than 460 guests from these three countries and attracted over 300 new buyers to register on the Canton Fair online platform to visit the exhibition virtually.

Continue Reading

Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, invited companies from the three countries to attend the Fair onsite and online. "The 134th Canton Fair, which will be the largest international trading event in China in the second half of this year, is set to surpass previous records in scale. We are focusing on improving the exhibition structure and raising the quality of exhibitors, to make this event memorable with more highlights and new features," said Zhang.

Announced at the promotion conference in Chiang Mai, CFTC and Thai Chinese Business Association of Chiangmai have entered into a strategic partnership. The agreement will see the two parties collaborate on organizing northern Thai buyers and exhibitors to the Canton Fair, and on holding regular trade matchmaking activities.

During their promotional trip, the delegation also held productive discussions with government trade promotion departments and business organizations, including Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Department of International Trade Promotion of Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, etc. The team also conducted friendly exchanges with leading retail companies such as Co.op Mart Group in Vietnam, Chia Tai Group CP ALL Company in Thailand, City Mart in Myanmar.

The 134th Canton Fair will make adjustments to some exhibition sections. Please plan your trip according to the latest exhibition sections. Visit Canton Fair's official website https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 for more information. From this session, overseas buyers who will attend onsite must pre-register in advance. For more details, please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/pages/655692320955457536 

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

La Foire de Canton offre de nouvelles expériences avec les derniers appareils électroménagers intelligents

La Feria de Cantón abre nuevas experiencias con los últimos electrodomésticos inteligentes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.