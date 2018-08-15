137 Buchanan Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2019
Eight Attorneys Named "Lawyer of the Year" In Respective Practice and Metro Areas
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is proud to announce that 137 of the firm's attorneys across 15 offices are listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2019. Of those, eight are named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practice category and metropolitan area.
Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. The 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© is based on analysis of 7.4 million votes, resulting in more than 58,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.
"Lawyer of the Year" 2019
Pittsburgh
Jacqui Fiske Lazo -Real Estate Law
Samuel W. Braver - Litigation – Banking and Finance
Fort Lauderdale
Jesse H. Diner- Bet-the-Company Litigation/Litigation – Real Estate
Harrisburg
Jonathan Vipond III - Healthcare Law
Tallahassee
Linda Loomis Shelley - Environmental Law/Litigation - Environmental/Litigation – Land Use and Zoning
Tampa
Mitchell I. Horowitz - Litigation and Controversy – Tax
William J. Flynn III - Immigration Law
Jacksonville
Robert G. Riegel, Jr. - Employment Law – Management
Best Lawyers in America 2019
Alexandria
Erin M. Dunston - Litigation – Patent; Patent Law
Todd R. Walters - Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law
Charles F. Wieland, III - Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent
Fort Lauderdale
Bruce I. Booken - Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Tax Law
Jesse H. Diner - "Lawyer of the Year" Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Real Estate; Litigation – Trusts and Estates
Philip Hanaka - Real Estate Law
Kelly H. Kolb - Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
David B. Mankuta - Construction Law; Litigation – Construction
David A. Pearl - Real Estate Law
Lawrence M. Ploucha - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Tax Law
Adele I. Stone - Real Estate Law
Fort Myers
Garey F. Butler - Real Estate Law
Carl Joseph Coleman - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Real Estate
Harrisburg
Jan L. Budman II - Commercial Litigation
Brian J. Clark - Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental; Water Law
Jill M. Lashay - Litigation – Labor and Employment
John F. Povilaitis - Communications Law; Energy Law
Alan M. Seltzer - Energy Law
Jack M. Stover - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation
Deborah M. Suder - Government Relations Practice
Jonathan Vipond, III - "Lawyer of the Year" Health Care Law
Jayson R. Wolfgang - Commercial Litigation
Jacksonville
Eric J. Holshouser - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
Robert G. Riegel, Jr. - "Lawyer of the Year" Employment Law – Management; Labor Law Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
Miami
Robert F. Kohlman - Family Law
New York
Daniel Z. Rivlin - Family Law
Newark
Rosemary J. Bruno - Litigation – Labor and Employment
Louis M. DeStefano - Energy Law; Environmental Law; Litigation - Environmental
John D. Goldsmith - Corporate Law; Environmental Law
Philadelphia
James M. Becker - Criminal Defense – White-Collar
Thomas A. Bergstrom - Criminal Defense – General Practice and White-Collar
Gerald Burns - Commercial Litigation
Joseph J. Centeno - Litigation – Labor and Employment
Douglas P. Coopersmith - Corporate Law
Richard L. Fox - Nonprofit/Charities Law
Frederick H. Masters - Real Estate Law
Brian S. North - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
James O'Toole, Jr. - Energy Law; Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental
Howard D. Scher - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Antitrust
William H. Schorling - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
H. Marc Tepper - Insurance Law
John R. Washlick - Healthcare Law
Pittsburgh
Lynn J. Alstadt - Copyright Law; Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law; Trademark Law
John A. Barbour - Real Estate Law
Thomas E. Boyle - Healthcare Law
Samuel W. Braver - "Lawyer of the Year" Litigation – Banking and Finance; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Trusts and Estates; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Thomas G. Buchanan - Corporate Law; Venture Capital Law
Matthew F. Burger - Commercial Litigation; Energy Law; Mining Law
George L. Cass, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Craig G. Cochenour, Litigation – Intellectual Property; Patent Law
Rosemary L. Corsetti, Healthcare Law
Jason A. D'Amico, Real Estate Law
Michael L. Dever, Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law; Trademark Law
Mary Ann Dunham, Corporate Law
Ralph Fischer, Litigation – Intellectual Property; Patent Law
B. Lynn Freeman - Banking and Finance Law; Public Finance Law
Thomas S. Galey - Banking and Finance Law
Shawn N. Gallagher - Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Municipal; Real Estate Law
Charles B. Gibbons - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Construction
Kathleen Jones Goldman - Commercial Litigation
David Gould - Corporate Law; Privacy and Data Security Law
David A. Gurwin - Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music
Calvin R. Harvey - Banking and Finance Law; Financial Services Regulation Law; Real Estate Law
Pamela E. Hepp - Healthcare Law
Scott W. Irmscher, Real Estate Law
Robert A. Johnson - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Non-Profit/Charities Law
Jack J. Kessler - Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law
Carrie Kochenbach - Real Estate Law
Gregory J. Krock - Commercial Litigation
Rebecca Livingston Lando - Real Estate Law
David J. Laurent - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Natural Resources Law
Jacqui Fiske Lazo -"Lawyer of the Year" Real Estate Law; Land Use and Zoning Law
Deborah Little, Commercial Litigation
Kevin P. Lucas - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Construction
Kenneth R. Luttinger - Public Finance Law
Thomas J. Madigan - Construction Law; Litigation – Construction
Donald E. Malecki - Banking and Finance Law
E. David Margolis - Trusts and Estates
Paul S. Mazeski - Workers' Compensation Law – Employers
Joseph F. McDonough - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Banking and Finance; Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions; Litigation – Trusts and Estates
John McGrady - Tax Law
Erin J. McLaughlin - Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
James G. McLean - Commercial Litigation
B. Lafe Metz - Real Estate Law
Gregory A. Miller - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
Sean W. Moran - Corporate Law; Energy Law
Kelly M. Neal - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights; Insolvency and Reorganization Law
James D. Newell - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights; Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Wendelynne J. Newton - Antitrust Law; Litigation – Health Care
Brian Novosel - Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Bryan Opalko - Trademark Law
Timothy P. Palmer - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Stanley Parker - Commercial Litigation
David J. Porter - Commercial Litigation
John R. Previs - Corporate Law; Franchise Law
Robert B. Ramsey - III, Healthcare Law
Carl E. Rothenberger - Jr. - Corporate Law
Peter S. Russ - Litigation - Bankruptcy
Stephanie Winer Schreiber - Healthcare Law
Christopher P. Schueller - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Terry A. Shulsky - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Duane Stewart III - Litigation – Intellectual Property; Trademark Law
Thomas M. Thompson - Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Jaime S. Tuite - Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
Hugh G. Van der Veer - Corporate Law
Carla J. Vrsansky - Patent Law
Deborah B. Walrath - Real Estate Law
Howard J. Wein - Environmental Law
Jason P. Wrona - Real Estate Law
Stanley Yorsz - Commercial Litigation
Princeton
Ivan J. Punchatz - Healthcare Law
San Diego
Kimberly Arouh - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning
Tallahassee
Mallory Harrell – Government Relations Practice
Linda Loomis Shelley - "Lawyer of the Year" Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Government Relations Practice; Land Use and Zoning Law; Water Law Administrative/Regulatory Law
John McKager "Mac" Stipanovich - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice
Tampa
Cathy J. Beveridge - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
Heather B. Brock - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment
John D. Emmanuel - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Bankruptcy;
William J. Flynn, III - "Lawyer of the Year;" Immigration Law
G. Calvin Hayes - Commercial Litigation; Privacy and Data Security Law
Mitchell I. Horowitz - "Lawyer of the Year;" Litigation and Controversy – Tax; Tax Law
Leslie Wager Hudock - Corporate Law
Richard A. Jacobson - International Trade and Finance Law
Rhea F. Law - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Environmental Law; Government Relations Practice; Land Use and Zoning Law; Municipal Law; Real Estate Law
Ronald H. Noble - Environmental Law
Dilip Patel - Immigration Law
Richard G. Salazar - Copyright Law; Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Litigation – Patent; Trademark Law
Hala A. Sandridge - Appellate Practice
Ted R. Tamargo - Real Estate Law
Scott A. Underwood - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Dale S. Webber - Healthcare Law
Andrea E. Zelman - Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning
Washington, D.C.
Ronald D. Abramson - Real Estate Law
Kathryn A. Kronquist - Banking and Finance Law
Donald B. Reynolds, Jr. - Tax Law
S. Maki Uchiyama - Real Estate Law
John P. Warner - Tax Law
