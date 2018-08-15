137 Buchanan Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2019

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is proud to announce that 137 of the firm's attorneys across 15 offices are listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2019. Of those, eight are named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practice category and metropolitan area.

Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. The 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© is based on analysis of 7.4 million votes, resulting in more than 58,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

"Lawyer of the Year" 2019



Pittsburgh



Jacqui Fiske Lazo -Real Estate Law



Samuel W. Braver - Litigation – Banking and Finance

Fort Lauderdale



Jesse H. Diner- Bet-the-Company Litigation/Litigation – Real Estate

Harrisburg



Jonathan Vipond III - Healthcare Law

Tallahassee



Linda Loomis Shelley - Environmental Law/Litigation - Environmental/Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

Tampa



Mitchell I. Horowitz - Litigation and Controversy – Tax



William J. Flynn III - Immigration Law

Jacksonville



Robert G. Riegel, Jr. - Employment Law – Management

Best Lawyers in America 2019



Alexandria



Erin M. Dunston - Litigation – Patent; Patent Law



Todd R. Walters - Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law



Charles F. Wieland, III - Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent

Fort Lauderdale



Bruce I. Booken - Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Tax Law



Jesse H. Diner - "Lawyer of the Year" Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Real Estate; Litigation – Trusts and Estates



Philip Hanaka - Real Estate Law



Kelly H. Kolb - Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment



David B. Mankuta - Construction Law; Litigation – Construction



David A. Pearl - Real Estate Law



Lawrence M. Ploucha - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Tax Law



Adele I. Stone - Real Estate Law

Fort Myers



Garey F. Butler - Real Estate Law



Carl Joseph Coleman - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Real Estate

Harrisburg



Jan L. Budman II - Commercial Litigation



Brian J. Clark - Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental; Water Law



Jill M. Lashay - Litigation – Labor and Employment



John F. Povilaitis - Communications Law; Energy Law



Alan M. Seltzer - Energy Law



Jack M. Stover - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation



Deborah M. Suder - Government Relations Practice



Jonathan Vipond, III - "Lawyer of the Year" Health Care Law



Jayson R. Wolfgang - Commercial Litigation

Jacksonville



Eric J. Holshouser - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment



Robert G. Riegel, Jr. - "Lawyer of the Year" Employment Law – Management; Labor Law Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment

Miami



Robert F. Kohlman - Family Law

New York



Daniel Z. Rivlin - Family Law

Newark



Rosemary J. Bruno - Litigation – Labor and Employment



Louis M. DeStefano - Energy Law; Environmental Law; Litigation - Environmental



John D. Goldsmith - Corporate Law; Environmental Law

Philadelphia



James M. Becker - Criminal Defense – White-Collar



Thomas A. Bergstrom - Criminal Defense – General Practice and White-Collar



Gerald Burns - Commercial Litigation



Joseph J. Centeno - Litigation – Labor and Employment



Douglas P. Coopersmith - Corporate Law



Richard L. Fox - Nonprofit/Charities Law



Frederick H. Masters - Real Estate Law



Brian S. North - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law



James O'Toole, Jr. - Energy Law; Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental



Howard D. Scher - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Antitrust



William H. Schorling - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law



H. Marc Tepper - Insurance Law



John R. Washlick - Healthcare Law

Pittsburgh



Lynn J. Alstadt - Copyright Law; Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law; Trademark Law



John A. Barbour - Real Estate Law



Thomas E. Boyle - Healthcare Law



Samuel W. Braver - "Lawyer of the Year" Litigation – Banking and Finance; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Trusts and Estates; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants



Thomas G. Buchanan - Corporate Law; Venture Capital Law



Matthew F. Burger - Commercial Litigation; Energy Law; Mining Law



George L. Cass, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Craig G. Cochenour, Litigation – Intellectual Property; Patent Law



Rosemary L. Corsetti, Healthcare Law



Jason A. D'Amico, Real Estate Law



Michael L. Dever, Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law; Trademark Law



Mary Ann Dunham, Corporate Law



Ralph Fischer, Litigation – Intellectual Property; Patent Law



B. Lynn Freeman - Banking and Finance Law; Public Finance Law



Thomas S. Galey - Banking and Finance Law



Shawn N. Gallagher - Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Municipal; Real Estate Law



Charles B. Gibbons - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Construction



Kathleen Jones Goldman - Commercial Litigation



David Gould - Corporate Law; Privacy and Data Security Law



David A. Gurwin - Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music



Calvin R. Harvey - Banking and Finance Law; Financial Services Regulation Law; Real Estate Law



Pamela E. Hepp - Healthcare Law



Scott W. Irmscher, Real Estate Law



Robert A. Johnson - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Non-Profit/Charities Law



Jack J. Kessler - Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law



Carrie Kochenbach - Real Estate Law



Gregory J. Krock - Commercial Litigation



Rebecca Livingston Lando - Real Estate Law



David J. Laurent - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Natural Resources Law



Jacqui Fiske Lazo -"Lawyer of the Year" Real Estate Law; Land Use and Zoning Law



Deborah Little, Commercial Litigation



Kevin P. Lucas - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Construction



Kenneth R. Luttinger - Public Finance Law



Thomas J. Madigan - Construction Law; Litigation – Construction



Donald E. Malecki - Banking and Finance Law



E. David Margolis - Trusts and Estates



Paul S. Mazeski - Workers' Compensation Law – Employers



Joseph F. McDonough - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Banking and Finance; Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions; Litigation – Trusts and Estates



John McGrady - Tax Law



Erin J. McLaughlin - Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment



James G. McLean - Commercial Litigation



B. Lafe Metz - Real Estate Law



Gregory A. Miller - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment



Sean W. Moran - Corporate Law; Energy Law



Kelly M. Neal - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights; Insolvency and Reorganization Law



James D. Newell - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights; Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Wendelynne J. Newton - Antitrust Law; Litigation – Health Care



Brian Novosel - Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law



Bryan Opalko - Trademark Law



Timothy P. Palmer - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Stanley Parker - Commercial Litigation



David J. Porter - Commercial Litigation



John R. Previs - Corporate Law; Franchise Law



Robert B. Ramsey - III, Healthcare Law



Carl E. Rothenberger - Jr. - Corporate Law



Peter S. Russ - Litigation - Bankruptcy



Stephanie Winer Schreiber - Healthcare Law



Christopher P. Schueller - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Terry A. Shulsky - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Duane Stewart III - Litigation – Intellectual Property; Trademark Law



Thomas M. Thompson - Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law



Jaime S. Tuite - Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment



Hugh G. Van der Veer - Corporate Law



Carla J. Vrsansky - Patent Law



Deborah B. Walrath - Real Estate Law



Howard J. Wein - Environmental Law



Jason P. Wrona - Real Estate Law



Stanley Yorsz - Commercial Litigation

Princeton



Ivan J. Punchatz - Healthcare Law

San Diego



Kimberly Arouh - Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

Tallahassee



Mallory Harrell – Government Relations Practice



Linda Loomis Shelley - "Lawyer of the Year" Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Government Relations Practice; Land Use and Zoning Law; Water Law Administrative/Regulatory Law



John McKager "Mac" Stipanovich - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice

Tampa



Cathy J. Beveridge - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment



Heather B. Brock - Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment



John D. Emmanuel - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Bankruptcy;



William J. Flynn, III - "Lawyer of the Year;" Immigration Law



G. Calvin Hayes - Commercial Litigation; Privacy and Data Security Law



Mitchell I. Horowitz - "Lawyer of the Year;" Litigation and Controversy – Tax; Tax Law



Leslie Wager Hudock - Corporate Law



Richard A. Jacobson - International Trade and Finance Law



Rhea F. Law - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Environmental Law; Government Relations Practice; Land Use and Zoning Law; Municipal Law; Real Estate Law



Ronald H. Noble - Environmental Law



Dilip Patel - Immigration Law



Richard G. Salazar - Copyright Law; Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Litigation – Patent; Trademark Law



Hala A. Sandridge - Appellate Practice



Ted R. Tamargo - Real Estate Law



Scott A. Underwood - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Dale S. Webber - Healthcare Law



Andrea E. Zelman - Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

Washington, D.C.



Ronald D. Abramson - Real Estate Law



Kathryn A. Kronquist - Banking and Finance Law



Donald B. Reynolds, Jr. - Tax Law



S. Maki Uchiyama - Real Estate Law



John P. Warner - Tax Law

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney



With close to 450 attorneys and government relations professionals in 17 offices in the United States, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney delivers services and attributes our clients most value. A nationally recognized firm, we provide a wide range of services in the areas of intellectual property, healthcare, financial services and banking, litigation, labor and employment, real estate, corporate and business law, tax, energy, and government relations.

