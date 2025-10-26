138th Canton Fair Showcases Resilience of China's Craft Ceramics and Glassware Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Phase 2 of the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the Glass Artware and Art Ceramics sections are drawing attention—not just for their delicate beauty, but for the resilience behind them. Despite being rooted in traditionally "fragile" materials, exhibitors are showcasing how China's ceramics and glassware industries are evolving through sustainable practices, intelligent manufacturing, and a renewed focus on cultural craftsmanship.

A representative from a leading glassware manufacturer, established in 2002, shared how the industry's resilience lies in continuous technological advancement. As one of China's largest producers of hand-blown glassware and a long-time participant of the Canton Fair, the company has joined the exhibition for 40 sessions, consistently using the platform to expand its global partnerships. In recent years, by integrating AI and digital twin technologies into its smart factory operations, the company has improved production efficiency while reducing environmental impact. Its latest handcrafted creations, ranging from color-dotted vases to customized juice jars, illustrate how traditional artistry can coexist with modern sustainability, reinforcing the enduring appeal of delicate materials.

In the Art Ceramics section, another veteran exhibitor is advancing intelligent manufacturing to future-proof its production. The company has been adopting technologies such as 3D printing and digital glazing robots while refining mid-temperature glaze techniques that lower energy consumption and increase material recyclability. These innovations underscore a thoughtful balance between technological progress and environmental responsibility.

According to the company's design director, the Canton Fair serves as a bridge between tradition and technology, encouraging manufacturers to explore digital solutions while preserving the essence of handicraft. This approach reflects the broader direction of the sector—one that values innovation while maintaining a connection to heritage.

Through the Canton Fair, China's ceramics and glassware manufacturers continue to prove that resilience isn't just about durability— it's about adaptability. By blending tradition with technology, and artistry with environmental responsibility, exhibitors are redefining what it means to thrive in a changing global market. Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cultural heritage ensures that even the most delicate materials carry the strength of modern industry.

