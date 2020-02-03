$13Bn Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook, 2023 - Driven by the Phenomenal Sales Growth of New Revolutionary CGMs (Abbott's Freestyle Libre, Dexcom's G6 CGM)

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Management: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at nearly $8bn in 2018, the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (BGMDs) Market is growing at a fast pace - at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% - due to the phenomenal sales growth of new revolutionary CGMs, such as Abbott's FreeStyle Libre and Dexcom's G6 CGM. The market is expected to total nearly $13bn by 2023.

Growth of CGMs will be offset by a steady decline in the BGMs segment due to continued extreme price competition/downward pricing pressure, lowered test-strip reimbursement, and market saturation of lower-cost meters, among other factors.

Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. Market forecasts are for the 2018-23 time period.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million adults (20-79 years of age) have diabetes worldwide, and this number is expected to rise nearly 50% to approximately 629 million by 2045. More than 1.25 million people have type 1 diabetes in the US alone.



Blood glucose monitoring is essential for people with diabetes to lower the risk of complications. It is particularly important for those with type 1 diabetes, but also in people with type 2 diabetes who frequently administer insulin and/or suffer from symptomatic blood sugar fluctuations.



Blood glucose monitoring devices include both traditional handheld blood glucose meters (BGMs) used by patients at home and by healthcare practitioners at the point-of-care, and new sophisticated continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) used by type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetics.



The overall BGMDs market is being driven by several positive factors, including:

Strong demand for discreet, accurate CGM devices that provide convenient blood glucose monitoring 24/7 and eliminate frequent/cumbersome and painful fingersticks

Steadily increasing awareness and adoption of new, next-generation CGMs (by Abbott and Dexcom) driven by strong sales/marketing/advertising and physician referrals

Solid clinical outcomes due to the ability to improve the accuracy of insulin delivery and improve glycemic control or time-in-range (TIR) via continuous (24/7) glucose monitoring

The ability to integrate lucrative CGM sensors into fast-growing next-generation hybrid closed-loop insulin pump systems (eg MiniMed 670G, Tandem's t:slim, and future pump systems; see below Insulin Pumps report)

Better patient awareness and physician understanding of glucose trends and impact of diet/medication/exercise/lifestyle factors due to the use of smartphone-driven digital health coaching apps, resulting in improved diabetes management

Ability to lower overall healthcare costs

Solid reimbursement

Low CGM market penetration (due to newness of technology), leaving much room for market growth in a large and expanding diabetes population

Sales of lucrative recurring CGM disposables (eg sensors) and accessories.

This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides:

Prevalence of diabetes

BGM/CGM product portfolios and technical innovations

Product pipelines/emerging technologies/startups

Trends and opportunities

Market drivers and limiters

Market and competitive analysis - including 5-year global and regional market forecasts, global/regional market share (2018), company overview, financials, and strategic growth plans.

Key Topics Covered



1. Diabetes Overview

1.1 Prevalence

1.2 Diabetes defined

1.2.1 Symptoms

1.2.2 Complications

1.2.3 Diagnosis and treatment

1.2.4 Cost of diabetes

1.3 Bibliography



2. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

2.1 Blood glucose meters

2.1.1 Abbott

2.1.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care

2.1.3 LifeScan/Platinum Equity

2.1.4 Roche

2.1.5 Livongo

2.1.6 One Drop/Apple Watch

2.2 Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems

2.2.1 Abbott

2.2.2 Dexcom

2.2.3 Medtronic

2.3 New or emerging wearable blood glucose monitoring patches

2.3.1 Medtronic: glucose-sensing patch

2.3.2 Nemaura Medical

2.3.3 Senseonics

2.3.4 Verily

2.4 Diabetes monitoring mobile apps

2.5 Bibliography



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Blood glucose monitoring devices market

3.1.1 Market forecast: global

3.1.2 Market forecast: by region and segment

3.1.3 US market

3.1.4 Five major EU markets

3.1.5 Japanese market

3.1.6 Rest of the world market

3.1.7 Market drivers and limiters

3.2 Competitive analysis

3.2.1 Market share: global/combined

3.2.2 Market share: by segment

3.2.3 Market share: by region

3.3 Corporate profiles

3.3.1 Abbott

3.3.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care

3.3.3 Dexcom

3.3.4 Medtronic

3.3.5 Nemaura Medical

3.3.6 Roche

3.3.7 Senseonics

3.4 Bibliography



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 2-1: Accuracy of blood glucose meters - top 8 with lowest MARD

Exhibit 2-2: Selected blood glucose meter brands by manufacturer

Exhibit 2-3: Selected blood glucose meters and features

Exhibit 2-4: The FreeStyle Lite

Exhibit 2-5: The Contour NEXT One and Contour Diabetes app

Exhibit 2-6: The Contour NEXT Link 2.4

Exhibit 2-7: OneTouch Verio Flex meter with OneTouch Reveal app and OneTouch Verio meter

Exhibit 2-8: OneTouch Reveal Plus powered by Welldoc's BlueStar intelligent diabetes coaching technology

Exhibit 2-9: Welldoc's BlueStar diabetes AI-driven smart app

Exhibit 2-10: The new Accu-Chek Guide, Guide me, and mySugr app

Exhibit 2-11: One Drop Mobile app, glucose meter/accessories, and the Apple Watch

Exhibit 2-12: Selected continuous glucose monitoring systems by manufacturer

Exhibit 2-13: Selected continuous glucose monitoring systems and features

Exhibit 2-14: The FreeStyle Libre 14-day CGM System

Exhibit 2-15: The LibreLink app

Exhibit 2-16: The Dexcom G6 CGM System with extended 10-day sensor

Exhibit 2-17: Dexcom CLARITY diabetes management software

Exhibit 2-18: The Guardian Connect CGM System with Sugar.IQ app

Exhibit 2-19: The iPro2 Professional CGM system with CareLink iPro software

Exhibit 2-20: The SugarBEAT system

Exhibit 2-21: How the SugarBEAT draws glucose from interstitial fluid

Exhibit 2-22: Senseonic's Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System and insertion procedure

Exhibit 2-23: Verily Lifesciences' investigational glucose-measuring contact lens

Exhibit 3-1: Blood glucose monitoring device sales by product segment, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-2: Blood glucose monitoring devices market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-3: Blood glucose monitoring device sales by product segment and region, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-4: Combined blood glucose monitoring devices market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018

Exhibit 3-5: Blood glucose meters market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018

Exhibit 3-6: Continuous glucose monitoring systems market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018

Exhibit 3-7: Combined blood glucose monitoring devices market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2018

Exhibit 3-8: Abbott, revenues by segment, FY2018

Exhibit 3-9: Dexcom, revenues by segment, FY2018

Exhibit 3-10: Medtronic, revenues by segment, FY2019

Exhibit 3-11: Roche, revenues by segment, FY2018

Exhibit 3-12: Senseonics, revenues by segment, FY2018



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxtkoe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

