$14.32 Billion Adhesive Foam Tape Markets, 2029 - Untapped Opportunities of Acrylic Foam Tape in Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market: Focus on Type (Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others), Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market Anticipated to Reach to $14.32 Billion by 2029

"Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market - Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029," the adhesive foam tape market is currently witnessing a high growth rate due to massive use of foam tape in industries such as construction, automotive, paper and printing and electrical and electronics. Furthermore, increasing investments made by governments to increase the adoption of an electric vehicle is propelling the demand for adhesive foam tape. Moreover, rising awareness about eco-friendly products and rising damages caused by conventional tapes are some of the factors which are boosting the market of adhesive foam tape.



In addition, the surging construction activities across the globe have witnessed the increase in demand for foam tape due to their excellent cushioning, dampening, and gasketing properties. Growing economies such as India and China are expected to drive the construction market.



The increasing demand for automotive and surging construction activities across the globe is propelling the usage of adhesive foam tapes, which are highly adhesive and resistant toward solvents, ultraviolet rays, and moisture.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented into type, applications, and regions. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Adaption of Solar Panels

1.1.2 Growing Usage of Adhesive Foam Tape in Weather Stripping Applications in Construction Sector

1.1.3 Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Rising Prices of Raw Materials (Foams, Liners, and Adhesives)

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Untapped Opportunities of Acrylic Foam Tape in Automotive Industry

1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Foam Tape in Flexographic Printing



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.2 Market Share Analysis for Adhesive Foam Tape Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis



