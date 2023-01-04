$14.42 Billion Worldwide Gaming Accessories Industry to 2027 - Featuring Anker Innovations Technology, Cooler Master Technology, Corsair Gaming and Dell Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming accessories market reached a value of US$ 8.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Gaming accessories refer to a particular group of hardware used independently or in video game consoles to enrich the overall experience of the gameplay. These accessories provide information to the computer for handling and processing game data and then delivering it to the operator.

Gaming accessories that are designed specifically for video games primarily constitute external devices apart from the original hardware and software of the gaming system. Some of the major advantages provided by these accessories include improved reflexes, enhanced accuracy, and better operation of the game.

Some of the most common gaming accessories include controllers, headsets, joysticks, virtual reality (VR) goggles, mice, keyboards, and web cameras. These accessories are versatile and compatible with multiple devices, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles.



Gaming Accessories Market Trends:



The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the interactive entertainment industry. This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of video games and their proliferation across numerous social platforms.

In addition to this, continual innovations in gaming fostering high graphic needs are also fueling the demand for advanced gaming accessories across the globe. The advent of innovative technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) and console gaming, are also providing a boost to the market.

The market is further driven by the ongoing development of e-sports leagues, along with the growing number of individuals choosing gaming as a profession.

Moreover, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by major market players are creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing penetration of high-speed internet, the rising number of smart device users, rapid urbanization, and inflating disposable incomes of the masses.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Logitech international S.A., Mad Catz Global Limited, Nintendo Co. Ltd, Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Group Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation.



