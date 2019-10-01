$14.49 Billion Plant Genomics Markets, 2027 - Improved Crop Varieties is Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Genomics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plant Genomics market accounted for $6.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.49 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for improved crop varieties is driving market growth. However, the huge cost of infrastructure and less usage of automated instruments due to more cost are hampering the market.

Plant genomics aims to sequence, characterize, and study the genetic compositions, structures, organizations, functions, and interactions/networks of an entire plant genome. Its development and advances are tightly interconnected with proteomics, metabolomics, metagenomics, transgenics, genomic selection, bioinformatics, epigenomics, phenomics, system biology, modern instrumentation, and robotics sciences.

Based on the type, molecular engineering segment is likely to have huge growth during the forecast period. Molecular engineering is an emerging field of study concerned with the design and testing of molecular properties, behaviour and interactions in order to assemble better materials, systems, and processes for specific functions. Marker-assisted selection is the most widely adopted process in molecular breeding by key breeding entities, majorly for crop applications.

By geography, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the key players in different nations of the Asia Pacific area are concentrating on coordinating their investments toward biotechnology research on food crops and crops of high business incentive to take into account the increasing food requirements and to reduce poverty, especially among asset poor cultivating families. With the reception of modern plant breeding techniques, new crop cultivars can be created to guarantee high crop productivity.

Additionally, key techniques, such as the adoption advanced plant technology by the main players in the Asia Pacific region guarantee food security globally among end-users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Plant Genomics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Genetic Engineering

5.3 Molecular Engineering

5.4 Genome Editing

5.5 Other Types



6 Global Plant Genomics Market, By Objective

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Genotyping

6.3 Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid (DNA)/Ribo Nucleic Acid Sequencing

6.4 Gene Expression Profiling

6.5 Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS)

6.6 Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-Trait Purity Testing

6.7 Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid (DNA) Extraction & Purification

6.8 Other Objectives

6.8.1 Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid (DNA) Parentage Testing

6.8.2 Hybrid Purity Testing

6.8.3 Quantitative Trait Locus (QTL) Mapping

6.8.4 Genetic Disease Identification

6.8.5 Targeted Resequencing



7 Global Plant Genomics Market, By Trait

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disease Resistance

7.3 Yield Improvement

7.4 Herbicide Tolerance

7.5 Other Traits

7.5.1 Abiotic Stress Tolerance

7.5.2 Insect Resistance



8 Global Plant Genomics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3 Cereals & Grains

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.5 Other Applications

8.5.1 Alfalfa

8.5.2 ORibo Nucleic Acidmentals

8.5.3 Sugar Crops



9 Global Plant Genomics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Illumina, Inc.

11.2 Qiagen

11.3 Agilent Technologies

11.4 Eurofins Scientific

11.5 Neogen Corporation

11.6 KeyGene

11.7 Nrgene

11.8 Traitgenetics GmbH

11.9 Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

11.10 Novogene Corporation

11.11 BGI Genomics

11.12 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

11.13 Floragenex

11.14 Genewiz

11.15 LC Sciences



