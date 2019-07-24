$14 Billion Bag Filter Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bag Filter - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global bag filter market accounted for $7.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.0 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth include growth in cement and mining industry, the requirement of a safe working environment in industries, and environment and safety regulations of different governments to reduce air pollution. On the other hand, Slow Implementation of Pollution Control Reforms and the unfavorable economic conditions are restraining the market.

A bag filter is a type of filtration device that is commonly used in the industries to keep a check on air pollution. It traps the air pollutants by separating the gas-solid mixture through a filtration process. Moreover, bag filters are sediment filters consisting of small permeable pores having pore size 1-200 micron and works on the principle of microfiltration. From a business perspective, these bag filters provide versatility, is cost effective and has great efficiency as well in terms of removing dust.

Based on applications, the Cement industry is one of the largest polluting industries in the world for particulate emission matter and the industry is dominated by major countries such as China and India. The pollution from cement industries such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), Sulphur dioxide (SO2), and grey dust are some of the biggest contributors to poor air quality, especially in urban developments.



By geography, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the largest markets during the forecast period. The growth is attributed because of the nations such as China and India, which are among the global top 10 polluters and top 2 global producers of cement.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Bag Filter Market, By Media

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nonwoven

5.3 Woven

5.4 Other Media



6 Global Bag Filter Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reverse Air

6.3 Pulse Jet

6.4 Shaker



7 Global Bag Filter Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Exterior Filtration System

7.3 Interior Filtration System



8 Global Bag Filter Market, By Fluid

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.3 Air



9 Global Bag Filter Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Nylon

9.3 Polypropylene

9.4 Polyester

9.5 Porous Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Film



10 Global Bag Filter Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cement Industries

10.3 Chemical Industries

10.4 Mining & Minerals

10.5 Municipal Waste Facilities

10.6 Power Generation

10.7 Pulp & Paper

10.8 Other Applications

10.8.1 Food & Beverages

10.8.2 Government Utilities

10.8.3 Manufacturing Facilities



11 Global Bag Filter Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Danaher

13.2 Eaton Corporation

13.3 Lenntech

13.4 Camfil Farr

13.5 General Electric

13.6 Donaldson

13.7 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

13.8 Parker Hannifin

13.9 Rosedale Products

13.10 Thermax

13.11 Babcock & Wilcox

13.12 W.L. Gore & Associates

13.13 BWF Envirotech

13.14 Shanghai Filterbag Factory Co., Ltd.



