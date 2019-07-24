$14 Billion Bag Filter Market - Global Outlook to 2026
Jul 24, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bag Filter - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global bag filter market accounted for $7.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.0 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors driving the market growth include growth in cement and mining industry, the requirement of a safe working environment in industries, and environment and safety regulations of different governments to reduce air pollution. On the other hand, Slow Implementation of Pollution Control Reforms and the unfavorable economic conditions are restraining the market.
A bag filter is a type of filtration device that is commonly used in the industries to keep a check on air pollution. It traps the air pollutants by separating the gas-solid mixture through a filtration process. Moreover, bag filters are sediment filters consisting of small permeable pores having pore size 1-200 micron and works on the principle of microfiltration. From a business perspective, these bag filters provide versatility, is cost effective and has great efficiency as well in terms of removing dust.
Based on applications, the Cement industry is one of the largest polluting industries in the world for particulate emission matter and the industry is dominated by major countries such as China and India. The pollution from cement industries such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), Sulphur dioxide (SO2), and grey dust are some of the biggest contributors to poor air quality, especially in urban developments.
By geography, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the largest markets during the forecast period. The growth is attributed because of the nations such as China and India, which are among the global top 10 polluters and top 2 global producers of cement.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Bag Filter Market, By Media
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nonwoven
5.3 Woven
5.4 Other Media
6 Global Bag Filter Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reverse Air
6.3 Pulse Jet
6.4 Shaker
7 Global Bag Filter Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Exterior Filtration System
7.3 Interior Filtration System
8 Global Bag Filter Market, By Fluid
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Liquid
8.3 Air
9 Global Bag Filter Market, By Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Nylon
9.3 Polypropylene
9.4 Polyester
9.5 Porous Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Film
10 Global Bag Filter Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cement Industries
10.3 Chemical Industries
10.4 Mining & Minerals
10.5 Municipal Waste Facilities
10.6 Power Generation
10.7 Pulp & Paper
10.8 Other Applications
10.8.1 Food & Beverages
10.8.2 Government Utilities
10.8.3 Manufacturing Facilities
11 Global Bag Filter Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Danaher
13.2 Eaton Corporation
13.3 Lenntech
13.4 Camfil Farr
13.5 General Electric
13.6 Donaldson
13.7 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
13.8 Parker Hannifin
13.9 Rosedale Products
13.10 Thermax
13.11 Babcock & Wilcox
13.12 W.L. Gore & Associates
13.13 BWF Envirotech
13.14 Shanghai Filterbag Factory Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhv5k1
