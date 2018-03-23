$1.4 Bn Smart e-Drive Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The smart e-drive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.00% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1,468.2 Million by 2022

The market is estimated to grow in the near future owing to benefits offered by the smart e-Drive system such as vehicle weight reduction and optimum space utilization, which not only improve the range of electric vehicles but also provide a free hand to automotive designers. The demand for smart e-drive is also projected to be driven by the advancements in future mobility solutions such as smart transportation, integrated mobility solutions, IoT based fleet management, and truck platooning.



The study segments the market for smart e-drive by vehicle type and country. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) market is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to its benefits such as better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. In addition, it is cheaper as compared to BEV. HEV is estimated to have the largest market share owing to its huge acceptance from the customers.



The study segments the smart e-drive market, by component into battery, E-brake booster, motor, inverter, and power electronics. The battery segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period. In the present scenario, the cost of the battery is very high, which accounts for almost one-third of the total vehicle price. However, due to rapid improvement in battery technology, the price of the battery is decreasing drastically.



The market for smart e-drive is also segmented by applications (e-axle and e-wheel drive). With the rising demand for an increase in vehicle space and design flexibility, the wheel drive market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market for e-axle is estimated to have the largest market share due to vehicle electrification, increase in fuel economy, and overall vehicle efficiency.



The study segments the smart e-drive market by drive type (FWD, RWD, and AWD). The FWD market is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period owing to benefits such as low cost and better fuel economy. However, the AWD market is projected to be the fastest growing market since it offers benefits such as better acceleration, traction, and towing capabilities.



Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. In Europe, the growth of the smart e-drive market has been observed owing to strict government norms on emissions, a large base of tier-1 and OEMs, and rapid development of charging infrastructure. North America is estimated to be the largest market during the period of study. The market growth in North America can be attributed to state-of-the-art technology, vehicle weight reduction, and increasing demand for green vehicles, which ultimately increases the application of smart e-drive.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Smart e-Drive Market

4.2 Market for Smart e-Drive, By Application

4.3 Market for Smart e-Drive, By Drive Type

4.4 Market for Smart e-Drive, By Commercial Vehicle

4.5 Market for Smart e-Drive, By Two-Wheeler

4.6 Market for Smart e-Drive, By Component

4.7 Market for Smart e-Drive, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Alternate Materials & Overall Weight Reduction to Open New Avenues in Electric Vehicles Technologies

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Smart e-Drive Systems/Modules

5.2.2.2 Maintaining and Achieving Optimum Weight-To-Power Ratio

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Electric Buses and Trucks

5.2.3.2 Integrated Mobility Solutions and Ride-Hailing to Have A Significant Demand in the Near Future

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles in Emerging Countries

5.2.4.2 Developing Fail-Safe Electronic and Electrical Components

5.3 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicle Sales as A Percentage of Total Electric Vehicle Sales

5.3.1.2 GDP (USD Billion)

5.3.1.3 GNP Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

5.3.1.4 GDP Per Capita Ppp (USD)

5.3.2 Macro Indicators Influencing the Hybrid System Market for Top 3 Countries

5.3.2.1 Japan

5.3.2.2 China

5.3.2.3 US



6 Technical Overview

6.1 Evolution

6.1.1 e-Drive in Electric Vehicle

6.1.2 e-Drive in Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Series and Parallel vs Series-Parallel Combination

6.2 Spectrum of Drive Train Electrification

6.3 Components of Electric Drive

6.3.1 Electric Motor

6.3.2 Battery

6.3.3 Multispeed Gearbox

6.3.4 Inverter Unit

6.4 Supplier Analysis, By Key OEMs & Their Smart e-Drive Suppliers



7 Smart e-Drive Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart e-Drive Market, By Component & Region

7.2.1 By Component

7.2.2 By Region

7.2.3 Smart e-Drive Battery Market, By Region

7.2.4 Smart e-Drive Electric Motor Market, By Region

7.2.5 Smart e-Drive Inverter Unit Market, By Region

7.2.6 Smart e-Drive E-Brake Booster Market, By Region

7.2.7 Smart e-Drive Power Electronics Market, By Region



8 Smart e-Drive Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Smart e-Drive Market, By Application & Region

8.2.1 By Application

8.2.2 By Region

8.2.3 The Market for Smart e-Drive in E-Axle Application, By Region

8.2.4 The Market for Smart e-Drive in E-Wheel Drive Application, By Region



9 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Vehicle, By Drive Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart e-Drive Drive Type Market, By Drive Type & Region

9.2.1 By Drive Type

9.2.2 By Region

9.2.3 Smart e-Drive Market for Front Wheel Drive Passenger Cars, By Region

9.2.4 Smart e-Drive Market for Rear Wheel Drive Passenger Cars, By Region

9.2.5 Smart e-Drive Market for All Wheel Drive Passenger Cars, By Region



10 Smart e-Drive Market for Commercial Vehicle, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Smart e-Drive Market for Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicle Type & By Region

10.2.1 Commercial Vehicle

10.2.2 By Region

10.2.3 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Bus, By Region

10.2.4 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Truck, By Region



11 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Two-Wheeler, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Two-Wheeler, By Region

11.2.1 By Electric Two-Wheeler

11.2.2 By Region

11.2.3 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Cycle, By Region

11.2.4 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Scooter, By Region

11.2.5 Smart e-Drive Market for Electric Bike, By Region



12 Smart e-Drive Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Smart e-Drive Market Suppliers-Market Ranking



14 Company Profiles

Strength of Product Portfolio, Business Strategy Excellence, Product Offering, Recent Development

14.1 GKN

14.2 Magna

14.3 Continental

14.4 Siemens

14.5 Schaeffler

14.6 ZF Friedrichshafen

14.7 Mahle

14.8 Robert Bosch

14.9 Borgwarner

14.10 Hitachi

14.11 Hyundai Mobis

14.12 Aisin Seiki

14.13 Infineon



