14 Lenox Advisors named on Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Rankings

July 27, 2023

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to share that 14 members of the Lenox Advisors team have been recognized as leaders in the esteemed 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Financial Security Professionals. Among them, six professionals have received this honor for the second time after being featured on the 2022 lists.

Forbes and SHOOK Research have diligently assessed the top professionals in wealth planning, protection, and insurance, and their annual list highlights the nation's most exceptional advisors. These individuals undergo a comprehensive evaluation based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and revenue generated.

This year's list showcases the best insurance professionals nationwide and the top candidates in each state. We want to congratulate the following individuals:

  • Malcolm Bosse
  • Brian Bulger
  • Paul Ferrante
  • Darren Gerstenblatt
  • Stefan Greenberg
  • Brian Kaplan
  • Zach Kriftcher
  • Abbe Large
  • Gregory K. Large
  • Todd Parker
  • Jonathan Perry
  • Rob Segall
  • Matt Sendach
  • Vincent Trimarco

"In this period of volatility and inflation, our clients rely on the expertise of our advisors to achieve financial security," stated Frank Anzalone, Managing Director and National Head of Sales & Distribution. "We are immensely thankful to our dedicated advisors and their teams for their unwavering commitment, which has resulted in these exceptional outcomes. It is a true testament to our holistic approach that ensures the preservation of accumulated wealth and financial security."

Learn more about the Best in State Financial Security Professionals and Top Financial Security Professionals.

Align Yourself with Success

If you want to learn more about how you can join a team dedicated to the common goal of helping clients achieve their financial goals, look at our Financial Advisor career opportunities, and stay connected with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

Media inquiries:

Melissa Dziemian, VP, Head of Marketing

Lenox Advisors, Inc.

90 Park Ave. 18 Floor, New York, NY 10016

212.536.8700

SOURCE Lenox Advisors, Inc.

