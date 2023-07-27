14 Lenox Advisors named on Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Rankings

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to share that 14 members of the Lenox Advisors team have been recognized as leaders in the esteemed 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Financial Security Professionals. Among them, six professionals have received this honor for the second time after being featured on the 2022 lists.

Forbes and SHOOK Research have diligently assessed the top professionals in wealth planning, protection, and insurance, and their annual list highlights the nation's most exceptional advisors. These individuals undergo a comprehensive evaluation based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and revenue generated.

This year's list showcases the best insurance professionals nationwide and the top candidates in each state. We want to congratulate the following individuals:

Malcolm Bosse

Brian Bulger

Paul Ferrante

Darren Gerstenblatt

Stefan Greenberg

Brian Kaplan

Zach Kriftcher

Abbe Large

Gregory K. Large

Todd Parker

Jonathan Perry

Rob Segall

Matt Sendach

Vincent Trimarco

"In this period of volatility and inflation, our clients rely on the expertise of our advisors to achieve financial security," stated Frank Anzalone, Managing Director and National Head of Sales & Distribution. "We are immensely thankful to our dedicated advisors and their teams for their unwavering commitment, which has resulted in these exceptional outcomes. It is a true testament to our holistic approach that ensures the preservation of accumulated wealth and financial security."

Learn more about the Best in State Financial Security Professionals and Top Financial Security Professionals.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

