14 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

Nov 21, 2025, 06:02 ET
Including America's top 100 restaurants, new prices for Wegovy® and Ozempic®, and a new KFC feast just in time for Thanksgiving.
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- OpenTable Announces the 2025 Top 100 Restaurants in America
Culled from more than 10 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, and percentage of five-star reviews, among other factors, the list showcases the full spectrum of diner gems, from family-run favorites and creative newcomers to MICHELIN-starred destinations that continue to raise the bar.
- Post Malone To Perform Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show During Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game
Airing on CBS at 3:30 p.m. CST Nov. 27, 2025, the live performance marks the official launch of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and puts a national spotlight on the urgent needs of millions during the holiday season and all year long.
- Boeing Distribution launches unified ecommerce platform
The new platform brings together Boeing Distribution's portfolio of products and services into one streamlined digital destination, simplifying how customers and suppliers connect, transact and grow with the company.
- Novo Nordisk launches introductory self-pay offer for Wegovy® and Ozempic® for $199 per month
This introductory offer is good for the first two months of therapy and applies to the two lowest doses (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) of Wegovy® or Ozempic®. After those two months, patients will move to the new standard monthly self-pay price which Novo Nordisk is lowering from $499 to $349 per month.
- Sealed Air to be Acquired by CD&R for $10.3 Billion
"This transaction delivers significant and derisked value to Sealed Air stockholders while accelerating our ongoing transformation. CD&R's partnership will enhance our ability to invest in growing our Food and Protective businesses while maintaining a customer-first approach," said Dustin Semach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sealed Air.
- USPS Operation Santa Now Open for Letter Adoption
Individuals, families, workplaces and community groups can go to USPSOperationSanta.com to adopt letters to Santa and help make the holidays brighter for children and families across the country. This year, USPS is placing a special emphasis on adopting family letters — including a new way to do it as a team — to help ensure letters from the same household are adopted and fulfilled together.
- Topgolf Callaway Brands Announces an Agreement to Sell a Majority Stake in Its Topgolf Business to Leonard Green & Partners
"After a robust process and a thorough evaluation of a range of alternatives, we believe this sale is the best outcome for our shareholders, as well as our employees and other stakeholders," said Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands.
- Serving Holidays with a Side of Chaos: Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Meal Is Coming to McDonald's
The meal, made in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and McDonald's, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. His diabolical culinary debut features Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries, arriving for the first time in the U.S.
- Freenome Announces Exclusive Agreement with Roche to Expand Technology Collaboration and Develop and Commercialize Cancer Screening Tests Outside the U.S.
Roche is acquiring exclusive ex-U.S. rights to develop "kitted" tests, which involve packaging the software and assay to enable decentralized test processing and analysis, without a large, centralized processing lab. Freenome retains rights to ex-U.S. centralized testing as well as all U.S. rights, subject to its pre-existing license to Exact Sciences.
- Deloitte Unveils 2025 North America Technology Fast 500™ Rankings
This year, there were some notable shifts with artificial intelligence catapulting into fourth position while both hardware & semiconductors and communications networking slipped in the sector rankings. Energy and sustainability technology held the top spot for the highest median revenue growth rate at 616%.
- KFC® Says Cluck Turkey and Get a Better Bird This Holiday Season with a $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast and Brand-New Gravy Flight
Are you one of the 35% of consumers who hate turkey? Then forget overcooking your bird or choking down dry poultry. This year, KFC invites fans to grab a meal that actually delivers — the Extra Crispy Festive Feast. As part of this feast, KFC is introducing its brand new Gravy Flight, featuring three crave-worthy flavors: Signature Brown, White Peppercorn, and NEW Southwest Cheddar Gravy.
- Warner Music Group and Stability AI Join Forces to Build the Next Generation of Responsible AI Tools for Music Creation
The initiative will focus on developing professional-grade tools that enable artists, songwriters, and producers to experiment, compose, and produce using ethically trained models. It will unlock new forms of creative expression while protecting creators' rights and opening new pathways for revenue.
- Allegiant Adds 30 New Nonstop Routes, Entering Four New Markets
The airline will now serve leisure travelers planning their vacation travel through the following cities and airports: La Crosse, Wisconsin via La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania via Philadelphia International Airport (PHL); Trenton, New Jersey via Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN); and Columbia, Missouri via Columbia Regional Airport (COU).
- Pop-Tarts® Ups the Ante with 'The Biggest Sacrifice Ever' as Six Edible Mascots Take the Field at the 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl
It's not just football players bringing the heat this year. Giving fans an exciting new way to debate their favorite flavors, two teams with three mascots each – Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls – will go head-to-head in the ultimate Edible Mascot showdown. In this year's game changing twist, an entire team of Edible Mascots will be selected to be devoured by the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl Champions, joining Frosted Cinnamon Roll and Frosted Strawberry in Mouth Heaven.
