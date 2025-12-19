Weekly Recap: 13 Health Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Dec 19, 2025, 06:42 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this
week, including a growing alliance to curtail foodborne illnesses, and resources to help
people quit nicotine and tobacco for good.
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

- ADEL Signs $1.04 Billion Global License Agreement with Sanofi for ADEL-Y01, a Novel Investigational Alzheimer's Disease Therapy
ADEL will receive a non-refundable upfront payment of $80 million and is eligible to receive additional payments contingent upon the achievement of specified development and commercial milestones. Additionally, ADEL is entitled to receive tiered royalties on net sales ranging up to double-digit percentages.
- Nonprofits, Closegap and Koko, Partner to Scale Evidence-Based Interventions in K-12 Schools
The partnership integrates Koko's clinical-grade, peer-reviewed support tools directly into Closegap's daily check-ins, allowing schools to instantly respond from detecting a student need to providing an evidence-based intervention.
- Historic First in Women's Sexual Health: FDA Grants Approval for Addyi® (flibanserin) in Postmenopausal Women
Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill clinically proven to treat frustrating low sexual desire in women, is now approved for use in women who have gone through menopause.
- Abbott's Amplatzer Piccolo™ Delivery System Receives FDA Clearance and CE Mark to Optimize Procedures for Premature Babies With a Hole in the Heart
It's the first and only delivery system designed specifically for premature infants with a patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), a life-threatening opening in their heart. The new delivery system enables precise placement of Abbott's Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder in the tiniest babies.
- Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Reorganization of VHA
"Paralyzed Veterans of America has long raised concerns about how administrative bloat has hindered health care decision-making and made it difficult for VHA to hire the staff needed to deliver health care services more effectively. We believe reorganizing to eliminate, or at least significantly reduce, these unnecessary barriers is long overdue. We applaud the Secretary and his team for taking steps in this direction and look forward to seeing how this reorganization will improve catastrophically disabled veterans' care."
- Link Cell Therapies Launches with Vision of Advancing CAR-T Therapies in Solid and Liquid Tumors
Link's proprietary logic-gating technologies allow for safe targeting of multiple antigens that are co-expressed on cancer cells but do not overlap or only minimally overlap in their normal healthy tissue expression. This platform enables the creation of next-generation CAR-T therapeutics for solid and liquid cancers built upon an entirely new landscape of "clean" target pairs.
- Support for Parents with Infants at Pediatric Check-Ups Leads to Better Reading and Math Skills in Elementary School
This is the finding of a new study, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York University, and the University of Pittsburgh, which evaluated the effects of a comprehensive model to support parenting.
- Five Leading Organizations Join the Alliance to Stop Foodborne Illness
Amazon, Amerisan, the Meat Institute, Mérieux NutriSciences, and Yum! Brands join the collaborative effort to prevent foodborne illness and protect consumers. The Alliance's unique model brings together industry leaders, consumers, academics, and regulatory stakeholders who recognize that food safety is a shared responsibility.
- Kick the Nic in 2026: American Lung Association Offers Support to Help People Quit All Nicotine and Tobacco Products for Good
Currently, 16.4% of adults in the U.S. use at least one tobacco or nicotine product such as cigarettes, e-cigarettes or nicotine pouches. Nicotine is extremely addictive, so the American Lung Association is offering free resources and support to help people quit tobacco and nicotine products for good.
- Enginprime Medical Inc Announces First-in-Human Study of Its Leading OpusOne™ pVAD
This milestone marks the first clinical evaluation of the device's safety and performance in patients. PVAD supports the cardiac output via a percutaneously implanted pump, reduces the load of left ventricle, relieves heart failure symptoms, and bridges to transplantation or recovery.
- Introducing Hundred Health: The First Truly Integrated Health Platform That Turns Data Into Personalized 100-Day Action Plans
Priced at $499 annually, Hundred provides 160+ lab tests per year across two visits either in-lab at 5,000 partner facilities or in-home phlebotomy at an additional cost, along with clear interpretation of results and a personalized 100-day protocol — a level of precision once reserved for the ultra-wealthy. Hundred is making evidence-based, personalized care truly accessible.
- Protect Your Loved Ones on the Road This Holiday Season
This year, the National Safety Council estimates 431 traffic fatalities during the Christmas holiday period and 429 during New Year's – tragedies that would leave hundreds of families and friends facing the holidays with an empty seat at the table.
- Medivis First to Receive FDA Clearance for Augmented Reality Navigation in Neurosurgery
By using augmented reality to spatially map patient imaging within the operative field, the Medivis platform gives surgeons a clear, real-time view of critical anatomy and planned trajectories. This approach can support faster, more confident decision-making during cranial procedures while minimizing workflow disruption and reducing dependence on external monitors.
SOURCE PR Newswire
