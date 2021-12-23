$141.15 Million 3D Concrete Printing Market by Technique, Concrete Type, Product Type, Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dec 23, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 The "3D Concrete Printing Market Research Report by Technique, Concrete Type, Product Type, Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Concrete Printing Market size was estimated at USD 114.52 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 141.15 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.59% reaching USD 408.14 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes 3D Concrete Printing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Technique, the market was studied across Extrusion-Based Technique and Powder-Based Techniques.
- Based on Concrete Type, the market was studied across High-density, Precast, Ready-mix, and Shotcrete.
- Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Floors & Roofs, Panels & Lintels, Staircases, and Walls.
- Based on Sector, the market was studied across Architectural, Commercial, Infrastructural, and Residential.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Printhuset
- Acciona, S.A.
- Apis Cor
- Balfour Beatty
- Be More 3D
- Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology
- Betabram
- Cazza Construction Technologies
- Cobod International A/S
- Contour Crafting Corporation
- CSP srl
- Cybe Construction
- D Printhuset
- Dus Architects
- Heidelbergcement AG
- ICON Technology, Inc.
- Imprimere AG
- LafargeHolcim Ltd
- Monolite UK
- Rohaco Engineering B.V.
- Sika AG
- Skanska AB
- Spetsavia
- Total Kustom
- Xtreee
- Yingchuang Building Technique Co.Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Reduction in waste management compared to manual construction
5.2.2. Demand for 3D concrete printing to reduce high cost of skilled labor
5.2.3. Increasing population and urbanization in developing regions
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Volatile raw material prices and high cost of initial investment
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Rise in investments in commercial and residential real estate
5.4.2. Increasing consumer penchant for green buildings
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Inadequate knowledge and awareness of automation techniques in construction sector
6. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Technique
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Extrusion-Based Technique
6.3. Powder-Based Technique
7. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. High-density
7.3. Precast
7.4. Ready-mix
7.5. Shotcrete
8. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Floors & Roofs
8.3. Panels & Lintels
8.4. Staircases
8.5. Walls
9. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Sector
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Architectural
9.3. Commercial
9.4. Infrastructural
9.5. Residential
10. Americas 3D Concrete Printing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific 3D Concrete Printing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Concrete Printing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
