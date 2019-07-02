$143.3 Billion Implantable Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Implantable Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global implantable medical devices market was worth US$ 96.6 Billion in 2018

Medical implants are devices that are used to replace or act as a fraction for a particular body part or for the whole biological structure. Every year thousands of people enhance the quality of their lives by going through surgical procedures that involve the fixing or removal of implantable medical devices.

At present, implants are used for various parts of the body for different functions such as orthopedics, pacemakers, cardiovascular stents, defibrillators, neural prosthetics or drug delivery system. Implants are introduced either completely or partially via surgical or medical methods into the human body. The device can be implanted permanently or temporarily, depending upon the need and can be removed later on.

There has been an increase in the number of age-related diseases with concurrent rise in the life-span of people. This has further increased the demand of various life prolonging medical aids such as new treatments, implants, prostheses, and long-term pharmaceutical usage. Implantable devices are made up of various types of materials such as tissues, metals, bones, plastics, skin, ceramics, etc.

Catalyzed by a strong growth of consumers' inclination towards body aesthetics and physical appearance, cosmetic surgeries are becoming increasingly common, driving the demand of implantable medical devices. Moreover, advancing technological innovations that enable an individual to enhance his/her beauty such as dental implants, pectoral implants, deltoid implants, thigh augmentation, breast implants, cochlear implants, etc. have further added to the rising demand of these devices.

Additionally, rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as heart failures, arthritis, motor, sensory or cognitive modality, etc. that require various types of implants to sustain the life of a patient are also creating a positive impact on the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in the geriatric population across both developed and developing regions has resulted in a rising prevalence of various chronic diseases which is further propelling the demand of these products.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 143.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into orthopedic implants, dental implants, facial implants, breast implants, cardiovascular implants and others.

Based on the material, the market has been segmented into polymers, metals, ceramics and biologics.

Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . North America currently represents the largest market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global Implantable medical devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global implantable medical devices industry?

What is the breakup of the global implantable medical devices market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global implantable medical devices market on the basis of material?

What is the breakup of the global implantable medical devices market on the basis of end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global implantable medical devices market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Implantable medical devices market?

What is the structure of the global implantable medical devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global implantable medical devices market?

How are Implantable medical devices manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Implantable Medical Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Orthopedic Implants

6.2 Dental Implants

6.3 Facial Implants

6.4 Breast Implants

6.5 Cardiovascular Implants

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Polymers

7.2 Metals

7.3 Ceramics

7.4 Biologics



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

8.3 Clinics



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.3.2 Biotronik

11.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.3.4 C. R. Bard, Inc.

11.3.5 Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.3.6 Conmed Corporation

11.3.7 Globus Medical, Inc.

11.3.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

11.3.9 Johnson & Johnson

11.3.10 LivaNova PLC

11.3.11 Medtronic plc

11.3.12 Nuvasive, Inc.

11.3.13 Smith & Nephew Plc

11.3.14 St. Jude Medical, Inc.

11.3.15 Institut Straumann AG.

11.3.16 Stryker Corporation

11.3.17 Wright Medical Group N.V.

11.3.18 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j367m7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

