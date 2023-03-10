$144.54 Billion Medical Rehabilitation Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2033 - Escalating Demand for Outpatient Rehabilitation Treatments

Mar 10, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Rehabilitation Services Market by Therapy, Service, Application, End Use, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical rehabilitation services market size is estimated to be USD 144,543.1 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
Escalating demand for outpatient rehabilitation treatments, rise in government initiatives to enhance access rehabilitation services, growing rates of drug misuse, alcoholism, and depression is expected to propel the market growth.
Furthermore, ageing population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, sufficient reimbursement for rehabilitation services, and rising number of disabilities is expected to support the market growth. However, lack of understanding of rehabilitation, complexities of rehabilitation services, and the dearth of physical therapy facilities in developing countries is expected to hinder the growth.
Escalating demand for outpatient rehabilitation treatments is predicted to spur the market growth. The number of people who are fighting with drug or alcohol addiction has significantly increased in recent years. The world is also witnessing a remarkable increase in young people living unhealthy lifestyles.
As a result, there is an increase in demand for outpatient rehabilitation services everywhere in the world. Vendors have a lot of opportunities on the global market for rehabilitation therapy services due to the rising demand.
Rise in government initiatives to enhance access rehabilitation services is projected to fuel the market growth. To increase patient access to pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation services, the U.S., for instance, introduced the expanding Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act in 2021. This act permits physician assistants, clinical nurse specialists, and nurse practitioners to recommend rehabilitation therapy to health care pulmonary and cardiac patients.
Competitor Insights
To achieve a competitive edge, these businesses are implementing a variety of growth strategies. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and agreements with different businesses and research institutions are seen to be the main strategies used by companies in this sector.
For instance, In May 2021, MindMaze increased the scope of its digital neurotherapeutics (DTx) offerings by partnering with Alkholi, Surgicorp, Swiss Rehabilitation, and Guttmann Barcelona. This partnership will enable the company to increase its market share in the Middle East, Latin America, Switzerland, and Spain.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including therapy, service, application, and end use from 2023 to 2033.
Segmentation: Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Report 2022 - 2033
Therapy (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Cognitive Therapy
- Speech and Language Therapy
- Others
Service (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Inpatient Rehabilitation Services
- Outpatient Rehabilitation Services
Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Neurological
- Cardiologic
- Sports Related Injuries
- Pulmonary
- Orthopedic
- Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Rehab Centres
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Physiotherapy Centres
- Homecare Settings
By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
