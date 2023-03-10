$144.54 Billion Medical Rehabilitation Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2033 - Escalating Demand for Outpatient Rehabilitation Treatments

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Rehabilitation Services Market by Therapy, Service, Application, End Use, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical rehabilitation services market size is estimated to be USD 144,543.1 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Escalating demand for outpatient rehabilitation treatments, rise in government initiatives to enhance access rehabilitation services, growing rates of drug misuse, alcoholism, and depression is expected to propel the market growth.

Furthermore, ageing population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, sufficient reimbursement for rehabilitation services, and rising number of disabilities is expected to support the market growth. However, lack of understanding of rehabilitation, complexities of rehabilitation services, and the dearth of physical therapy facilities in developing countries is expected to hinder the growth.



Escalating demand for outpatient rehabilitation treatments is predicted to spur the market growth. The number of people who are fighting with drug or alcohol addiction has significantly increased in recent years. The world is also witnessing a remarkable increase in young people living unhealthy lifestyles.

As a result, there is an increase in demand for outpatient rehabilitation services everywhere in the world. Vendors have a lot of opportunities on the global market for rehabilitation therapy services due to the rising demand.



Rise in government initiatives to enhance access rehabilitation services is projected to fuel the market growth. To increase patient access to pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation services, the U.S., for instance, introduced the expanding Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act in 2021. This act permits physician assistants, clinical nurse specialists, and nurse practitioners to recommend rehabilitation therapy to health care pulmonary and cardiac patients.



Competitor Insights



To achieve a competitive edge, these businesses are implementing a variety of growth strategies. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and agreements with different businesses and research institutions are seen to be the main strategies used by companies in this sector.



For instance, In May 2021, MindMaze increased the scope of its digital neurotherapeutics (DTx) offerings by partnering with Alkholi, Surgicorp, Swiss Rehabilitation, and Guttmann Barcelona. This partnership will enable the company to increase its market share in the Middle East, Latin America, Switzerland, and Spain.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including therapy, service, application, and end use from 2023 to 2033.

Segmentation: Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Report 2022 - 2033

Therapy (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Cognitive Therapy

Speech and Language Therapy

Others

Service (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Inpatient Rehabilitation Services

Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Neurological

Cardiologic

Sports Related Injuries

Pulmonary

Orthopedic

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Rehab Centres

Hospitals & Clinics

Physiotherapy Centres

Homecare Settings

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

