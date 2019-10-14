$144 Billion Commercial Building Automation Systems Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Building Automation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Building Automation Systems market accounted for $82.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $144.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growth in need for energy-efficient commercial buildings is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of implementation may restrict the market growth.

Commercial building automation is the automatic centralized control system, which controls air conditioning, heating and ventilation, lighting and other systems of a building through a building automation system (BAS) or building management system.

By Product, Lighting Controls held considerable growth during the forecast period. Commercial lighting control systems can significantly lower building operating costs, improve working environments, and enhance security. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India.

