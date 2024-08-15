1440 MARKS INDUSTRY BREAKTHROUGH WITH LATEST AWARD WINS

For Second Consecutive Year, 1440 Named To Inc. 5000 And Recognized On Crain's Chicago Fast 50 And Inc. Best Workplaces Of 2024

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1440 , the knowledge company for the intellectually curious, today announced that it has earned the rank of No. 309 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second year that 1440 has been included in Inc.'s prestigious ranking that provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S.

In addition to its inclusion in the Inc. 5000, the knowledge company has been recognized with additional accolades this year. 1440 was named No. 1 in Crain's Chicago Fast 50, which awards the fastest growing companies in 2024, and it was recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2024.

"We are thrilled 1440 has garnered widespread recognition for its growth, while prioritizing a positive culture, employee satisfaction, and an unwavering dedication to delivering fact-driven news and knowledge to our readers," said Tim Huelskamp, Co-Founder & CEO, 1440. "As we reach our 4 million subscriber milestone, we will continue our commitment to delivering high-quality, trustworthy information, while fostering a community of intellectually curious readers. Our inclusion in these lists motivates us to keep innovating and growing, ensuring that our subscribers have access to the most reliable and relevant information available."

Since its inception in 2017, 1440 has grown from an email chain between friends and family, to a thriving network of more than 3.8 million intellectually curious subscribers. The close knit team at 1440 brings in more than $1 million in revenue per employee. This year, 1440 saw a five-year revenue growth of 38,655.6%.

"In a short amount of time, we have cemented 1440's unique position in the media industry," said Huelskamp. "We have consistently delivered fact-focused information, brokered unique partnerships, and significantly expanded our subscriber base and engagement rate year over year. As we look to the future, we will continue to innovate and expand our offerings so that readers can lean on us as a comprehensive news and knowledge resource."

About 1440

1440 is a knowledge company founded to deliver the best, fact-driven information, expertly curated and explained for the intellectually curious. Scouring hundreds of sources every day, 1440 creates a five-minute, daily newsletter covering culture, science, sports, politics, business, and more. 1440 is an independent, employee-owned company with close to 4 million readers worldwide. For more information, please visit: join1440.com .

SOURCE 1440