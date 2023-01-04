$148.8 Billion Worldwide Mobile Accessories Industry to 2030 - Featuring Belkin International, Harman International Industries, Aukey and Groove Made Walnut Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Earphone/Headphone, Protective Cases), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile accessories market size is expected to reach USD 148.81 billion by 2030 and., expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing demand for smartphones, as they are an effective means of communication around the globe, is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for wireless devices, coupled with frequent changes in technologies is driving the market in the near future. For instance, companies are coming up with the latest technologies such as wireless headsets and speakers.

This has boosted the market demand for the industry in recent times. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of smartphones among teenagers has increased the demand for certain accessories such as mobile covers and headphones as they keep themselves updated with the changing technologies in the market.



The mobile accessories market is growing due to the higher adoption of mobile phones at the global level. According to a report published by sell cell, in 2021 global mobile phone sales reached 1748.8 million, which means 22.2% of the global population purchased a mobile phone in 2021.

The factors driving the growth of the global market include increasing adoption of the IoT and AI technologies, as well as cutting-edge technological advancements in voice recognition systems, wireless audio devices, clip-on headphones, and precise integration of speech recognition software.

The competition in the global mobile accessories market is increasing thus the manufacturers are focusing on innovative features and technologies in the product line like high video resolution, selfies, games, etc. All these features generate the demand for power banks, earphones, headphones, etc.



During COVID-19, lockdowns were enforced in many regions of the world, and people were forced to stay at home and restrict their activities. In addition, schools were shut down during the pandemic and there was a change in the behavior of people using mobile phones.

A lot of classes and activities happened online. People who had normal phones changed their phones to smartphones. With the increasing popularity of smartphones, the use of digital apps is also becoming more common among users. For instance, according to a report published by sell cell, in 2021 1510.3 smartphones are sold as compared to 2020. 113.0 million People have updated their mobile phones in 2021. However, the market is expected to eventually return to the pre-pandemic situation as people resume their normal life. This trend is anticipated to impact positively during the forecast period.



Mobile Accessories Market Report Highlights

The online segment is expected to attain the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing internet penetration in rural areas are anticipated to propel the segment growth

The headphone segment is expected to attain the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, Growing fitness consciousness among the young population has driven demand for sports and fitness headphones in recent times thus, it is anticipated to propel segment growth

Asia Pacific led with a market share of around 46.2%and is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR in near future. In Asia Pacific , China contributes to the majority of the share and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period.

