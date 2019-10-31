14th Annual Latin American Cultural Week, November 9 through 19, 2019 with Music, Theater, Dance, Literature, & Visual Arts Events throughout New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan American Musical Art Research (PAMAR - http://www.pamar.org ), founded in 1984 by Uruguayan-born pianist Polly Ferman, presents the 14th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW), November 9 through 19, 2019. In support of the #MeToo #YoTambién movement, this years' LACW will feature women artists of the Americas. Visit http://www.lacw.net/ for more details.

LACW 2019 events produced by PAMAR include:

November 9 @ 7:00pm - Afro-Venezuela Viva - Our Saviour's Atonement Lutheran Church/Cornerstone Center, 178 Bennett Ave., Manhattan

November 10 @ 4:30pm - Sonidos de Latinoamérica - Greenwich House Music School, Renee Weiler Concert Hall, 46 Barrow St., Manhattan

November 11 @ 7:30pm - Terra Nostra Ensemble - Iberia to Latin America - Greenwich House Music School, Weiler Hall

November 12 @ 6:30pm - Daniel Binelli - Polly Ferman - Nick Danielson - Consulate General of Argentina, 12 W 56 St., Manhattan

November 18 @ 7:30pm - Harmonia del Parnàs ¡Oygan Una Xacarilla! Un Viaje Entre España y Las Américas - Greenwich House Music School, Weiler Hall

Other LACW 2019 events include:

November 22 – 23 @ 8:00pm - The Power of the Latina Voice - Ballet Hispánico at the Apollo Theater - Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125 St., Manhattan

November 18 @ 6:00pm - Interactive Reading *Aymimadre!* - Dominican Cultural Civic Center, 619 W. 145 St., Manhattan (between Broadway & Riverside Dr.)

October 2 – November 22, Gallery Hours vary - Andrea Arroyo "Empower!" Exhibition - Grady Alexis Gallery, el Taller Latino Americano, 215 E. 99 St. in Manhattan

Find a full calendar of activities at http://www.lacw.net/.

LACW 2019 is supported, in part, by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, a Discretionary Grant through the office of New York City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), and support from El Diario Impremedia, De Norte a Sur, Arts of Tolerance, Foundation for Modern Music, Flamart – Unity Through the Arts and Concurso Internacional de Piano "Cidade de Vigo." Visit these supporters at http://www.lacw.net/sponsors.php.

For press inquiries and more information about LACW 2019, contact Jeffrey James Arts Consulting at 516-586-3433 or jamesarts@att.net .

