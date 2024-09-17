14th Annual Nikon Small World in Motion Competition Winner Captures Embryonic Development in Fruit Flies

Detailing the intricate process of early embryogenesis, this year's winning video provides insights into fundamental biological processes with far-reaching implications.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today unveiled the winners of its 14th annual Nikon Small World in Motion Video Competition, an integral component of the Nikon Small World competition, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The first-place prize was awarded to Dr. Bruno Vellutini of the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics for his video of mitotic waves in the embryo of a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster). The video reveals the dynamic processes of fly embryogenesis, crucial for uncovering genetic pathways that mirror those in humans and other mammals, with applications for cancer research, birth defects, and potential treatment development.

Nikon Small World in Motion Video Competition (PRNewsfoto/Nikon Instruments Inc.)

As a zoologist with a background in evolutionary and developmental biology, Dr. Vellutini is dedicated to advancing our understanding of how embryos build themselves from a single cell—a process fundamental to all animal life. His research, while focused on evolutionary questions, has broader implications for medical science, specifically rare neurological disorders and limb malformations in humans. "The beauty of basic research in biology," says Dr. Vellutini, "is that what we learn in one organism is often applicable to others and has the potential to contribute to the understanding of human diseases."

Dr. Vellutini's winning video captures the rhythmic waves of division and tissue movements critical to proper embryonic formation in fruit flies. These processes are linked to mechanisms that can go awry, leading to the development of cancer and other diseases. For instance, during normal development, cells must organize precisely within tissues, a process maintained by cell-cell communication and mechanical feedback. Disruptions in these processes, such as the epithelial-mesenchymal transition—a process normal in embryogenesis but problematic when occurring unexpectedly—are known to contribute to the invasiveness of lung, liver, and breast cancer.

Dr. Vellutini adds depth to his video, saying, "Fruit fly embryos are in our homes, developing in our kitchens and our trash bins, are undergoing the same processes as shown in the video. I believe the video is particularly impactful because it shows us how these fascinating cellular and tissue dynamics are happening every day, all around us—even in the most mundane living beings."

To capture this dynamic development, Dr. Vellutini used light sheet microscopy, a technique that allows for gentle imaging of live embryos while minimizing potential damage. "The biggest challenges I encountered were in mounting the embryos correctly and optimizing imaging conditions to capture clear, high-quality footage over an extended period. Balancing light exposure to avoid harming the samples was crucial," Dr. Vellutini explained.

"For the last 50 years, Nikon Small World has been a leading showcase of cutting-edge microscopy and artistic imaging. Since its inception in 2011, Small World in Motion has been a vital component of this gallery," said Eric Flem, Senior Manager, Communications and CRM at Nikon Instruments. "As we enter a new era of the competition, we remain committed to highlighting the boundaries of innovation in scientific imaging. Nikon's dedication to advancing science and art is especially evident in Dr. Vellutini's winning entry, which stands as a testament to this legacy, capturing a mesmerizing movement within the microscopic world that helps deepen our understanding of a process that shapes life itself."

Second place was awarded to Jay McClellan for his video of water droplets evaporating from the wing scales of a peacock butterfly (Aglais io). The final product used image stacking and a custom CNC motion control system to handle evaporating droplets and ensure smooth, rapid image capture.

Third place was awarded to Dr. Jiaxing Li for his video of an oligodendrocyte precursor cell in the spinal cord of a zebrafish.

The 2024 judging panel included:

Adrian Coakley , Director of Photography at National Geographic Books

Director of Photography at Michelle S. Itano , Ph.D. , Assistant Professor of Cell Biology and Physiology and Director of the Neuroscience Microscopy Core at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

, Assistant Professor of Cell Biology and Physiology and Director of the Neuroscience Microscopy Core at the Emily Petersen , Photography Managing Editor at Science Magazine

, Photography Managing Editor at Clare Waterman , Ph.D., Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences

Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences Jennifer C. Waters , Ph.D., Director of the Core for Imaging Technology & Education at Harvard Medical School

Director of the Core for Imaging Technology & Education at Samantha Yammine , Ph.D., Neuroscientist and Science Communicator

For additional information, please visit www.nikonsmallworld.com , or follow the conversation on Facebook , X @NikonSmallWorld , and Instagram @NikonInstruments .

NIKON SMALL WORLD IN MOTION WINNERS



1st Place

Dr. Bruno Vellutini

Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics

Dresden, Saxony, Germany

Mitotic waves in the embryo of a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster)

Light Sheet

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Jay McClellan

Saranac, Michigan, USA

Water droplets evaporating from the wing scales of a peacock butterfly (Aglais io)

Image Stacking, Timelapse

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Dr. Jiaxing Li

Portland, Oregon, USA

An oligodendrocyte precursor cell in the spinal cord of a zebrafish

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Dr. Ignasi Vélez Ceron, Dr. Francesc Sagués & Dr. Jordi Ignés-Mullol

University of Barcelona

Department of Materials Science and Physical Chemistry

Barcelona, Spain

Friction transition in a microtubule-based active liquid crystal

Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Quinten Geldhof

Winthrop, Massachusetts, USA

A baby tardigrade riding a nematode

Darkfield

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HONORABLE MENTIONS



Richard J. Albrecht

Altenstadt, Bavaria, Germany

Molting mayfly

Brightfield

2X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Thomas Barlow & Connor Gibbons

Columbia University

Department of Neurobiology and Behavior

New York, New York, USA

Spontaneous activity of pigment-filled chromatophores in the skin of the dwarf cuttlefish (Sepia bandensis)

Reflected Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Thomas Barlow & Connor Gibbons

Columbia University

Department of Neurobiology and Behavior

New York, New York, USA

Movement and chromatophore activity in a developing octopus embryo (Octopus hummelincki)

Darkfield, Stereomicroscopy

8X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Ailen Cervino

Baylor College of Medicine

Center for Precision Environmental Health (CPEH)

Houston, Texas, USA

Frog (Xenopus laevis) dorsal mesoderm cells

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Luis Carlos Cesteros

Durango, Bizkaia, Spain

Algae (Synura uvella)

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

10X, 20X and 40X (Objective Lens Magnifications)

Nikky Corthout & Dr. Francesca Rizzollo

VIB

Center for Brain and Disease Research

Leuven, Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium

Melanoma cells showing mitochondria and lysosome dynamics

Confocal, Fluorescence

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Samantha Fallacaro, Dr. Apratim Mukherjee & Puttachai Ratchasanmuang

University of Pennsylvania

Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Three views of a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster): adult, embryo, and histones tagged with GFP marking nuclei

Brightfield, Fluorescence, and Light Sheet

10X-100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. KrassiMira A. Garbett & Richard Sando

Vanderbilt University

Department of Pharmacology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Live mouse neurons with fluorescently labeled points of connection (7 hour time-lapse)

Confocal

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Quinten Geldhof

Winthrop, Massachusetts, USA

Mosquito larva feeding

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Saikat Ghosh

National Institutes of Health

NICHD

Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Dynamic trafficking of mitochondria and lysosomes along microtubule tracks of neuronal highways

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Cora A. Harris

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Crystallization of magnesium sulfate (MgSO 4 ) salt crystals

Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Bre Hewitt

Drexel University

Department of Biology

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Human fibroblast climbing a 3D 'rope' of extracellular matrix (gray) by squeezing the nucleus (cyan) through tight spaces. Actin cytoskeleton (orange).

Confocal, Fluorescence

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Patrick Colin Hickey

NIPHT LIMITED

Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom

Dynamics of hyphal growth, cytoplasmic flow and movement of nuclei within a colony of filamentous fungus (Neurospora crassa). Time elapsed: 1.5 hours

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Alvaro Migotto

Centro de Biologia Marinha

São Sebastião, São Paulo, Brazil

Parchment worm larva eating a copepod

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Andrew Moore

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Crawling tissue culture cell

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Andrew Moore

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Time-lapse of cultured cells crawling and exploring

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Rogelio Moreno

Panama, Panama

Sea angel (Pterapod sp.)

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Irina Petrova Adamatzky

University of the West of England Bristol

College of Arts, Technology and Environment

Bristol, Somerset, United Kingdom

Malaysian flower mantis (Creobroter urbanus)

Reflected Light

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Benedikt Pleyer

Kirchberg, Bavaria, Germany

White blood cells in menstrual blood consuming uterus mucosa cells

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Benedikt Pleyer

Kirchberg, Bavaria, Germany

Chemical reactions within a single drop of water

Darkfield

25X - 50X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Catherine Porter, Aria Huang, Hunter Nichols & Dr. Alex Hughes

University of Pennsylvania

Department of Bioengineering

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Time-lapse of canine kidney cells, precisely arranged by photopatterned DNA tethers, creating a replica of Vermeer's painting, "Girl with a Pearl Earring"

Confocal, Fluorescence

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jan Rosenboom

Rostock, Mecklenburg Vorpommern, Germany

Ignition of an arc lighter

Darkfield, Reflected Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jennifer Silverman

Vanderbilt University

Cell & Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Two HeLa cells expressing an actin binding protein generate large numbers of dynamic protrusions, which are evident in the space between the cells

Confocal

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Sebastian Sparenga

McCrone Research Institute

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Dinitronaphthalene (a chemical compound) recrystallizing upon cooling

Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Sanjay Sunil Kumar & Steven Reger

Schulte-Merker Lab, Institute for Cardiovascular Organogenesis and Regeneration

University Hospital, Muenster, Germany

Muenster, NRW, Germany

Blood endothelial cells forming a lumen during zebrafish development

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Wim van Egmond

Micropolitan Museum

Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, Netherlands

Starfish gastrula, escaping from the egg

Darkfield, Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

16X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Daniel Wehner & Nora John

Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light

Department of Biological Optomechanics

Erlangen, Bavaria, Germany

Immune response (neutrophils, cyan; macrophages, orange) to spinal cord injury in zebrafish

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Cara Winter

Duke University

Department of Biology

Durham, North Carolina, USA

17-hour time-lapse of a growing thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) root showing induction of a gene that controls stem cell division, SHR (green), nuclei (red)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Chew Yen Fook

Woodend, Waimakiriri, New Zealand

Oligochaete worm (Chaetogaster sp.) feeding on a water flea (Chydrorus sp.)

Darkfield, Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wenting Zhu

Beauty of Science

Hefei, Anhui Province, China

Electrodeposition of silver on copper

Reflected Light, Stereomicroscopy

2.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wenting Zhu

Beauty of Science

Hefei, Anhui Province, China

Convection cells in a paint-alcohol mixture

Reflected Light, Stereomicroscopy

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

