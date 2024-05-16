14th Annual SHALE INSIGHT® Conference Returns to Erie Sept. 24-26

Registration is open for the nation's foremost gathering of business, technical and policy leaders focused on shale gas development.

ERIE, Penn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals from the country's top natural gas production, midstream, manufacturing and energy technology companies along with policy leaders and business experts on all-things Appalachian energy will gather for the 14th annual SHALE INSIGHT® Conference at Erie's Bayfront Convention Center this September.

Registration, sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are now open for the three-day energy conference, which features panel discussions, networking opportunities, technical breakout sessions and exhibit halls showcasing the recent trends and benefits tied to the proliferation of the Marcellus and Utica shales.

Executives from EQT, Chesapeake, Coterra, MPLX, Encino Energy, Range Resources and CNX Resources, among others to be announced, will provide business updates, sustainability and low-carbon venture initiatives, as well as other perspectives on the evolving natural gas landscape during keynote speeches.

"We're excited to return to the Bayfront for another Shale Insight conference, especially in an election year in which Pennsylvania energy will play a pivotal role," Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Callahan said. "Top conference sponsorship opportunities are nearly fully subscribed, which is one indication of the production, midstream and technology supply chain interest in the annual event that matches technical depth with commercial trends, regulatory insights and market moves."

SHALE INSIGHT® – which has welcomed a sitting U.S. President, U.S. and European Union policy and regulatory officials, diplomats, political leaders from all levels of government, as well as academics, business, trade and finance executives, among others – also features the sector's latest technologies contributing to Appalachia's competitive advantage in energy production and environmental stewardship.

Continuing Education Credits (CECs) for legal and professional development hours are available during the breakout sessions to those practicing in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Students, educators and researchers can engage through the University Research Showcase, allowing students and faculty to present their groundbreaking studies, projects and research while networking with the nation's foremost shale development leaders.

SPONSOR INQUIRIES

To sponsor and secure one of the many recognition and promotion opportunities at SHALE INSIGHT®, click here or contact Robert Petrilli.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Media can request credentials by completing the form here or by contacting MSC Media.

STAY UPDATED

To learn more about SHALE INSIGHT® 2024 and receive updates as programming and other opportunities are announced, visit www.shaleinsight.com or follow us on X (@SHALEINSIGHT), Facebook (@ShaleInsight) and LinkedIn (@MarcellusShaleCoalition).

About the Marcellus Shale Coalition

Founded in 2008, the Marcellus Shale Coalition (MSC) works with exploration and production, midstream and supply chain partners in the Appalachian Basin and across the country to address issues regarding the production, transportation and use of clean, job-creating, American natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays. Learn more at marcelluscoalition.org.

SOURCE Marcellus Shale Coalition