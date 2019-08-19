$15.6 Billion Ketogenic Diet Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ketogenic Diet Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type; Distribution Channel; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ketogenic diet market accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027.

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low carb diet that has numerous health benefits such as weight reduction and lowering of blood pressure. Adoption of the ketogenic diet has proven to be beneficial for fighting against diseases such as cancer, epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and diabetes. The ketogenic diet involves the replacement of carbohydrates intake by fats, and this results in getting the body in a metabolic state known as ketosis.

The rising awareness among the consumers related to the ketogenic diet in developed and developing countries such as US, Canada, Germany, China, and India among others coupled with the major role played by ketogenic diet in preventing epilepsy and status epilepticus in children and adults are the key factors boosting the growth of ketogenic diet market globally.

However, the harmful health effects of the ketogenic diet are projected to hamper the ketogenic diet market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, new product launches by the key player in the market is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities to the ketogenic diet market players in the coming future.

The food and beverages manufacturers have recognized the growing inclination of consumers towards the ketogenic diet that has led to the launch of new snacks products which are calorie-free and low on carbs. Other snacks option are also available in the market, such as peanut butter and high-fat cheese. Therefore, the availability of a wide range of snacks option in the market contributed to the growth of snacks segment in the global ketogenic diet market.

The health benefits associated with the ketogenic diet are attracting consumers towards adopting the ketogenic diet. The ketogenic diet pays a key role in managing obesity and weight. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is also referred to as good cholesterol. Recently scientists have been implementing dietary interventions like ketogenic dieting for increasing the HDL cholesterol that would be helpful in preventing the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

The ketogenic diet is helpful in lowering blood pressure and helps in reducing the risk of diseases like kidney failure, heart diseases, and strokes. Another syndrome that is highly associated with heart diseases and diabetes is metabolic syndrome. High triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol levels, elevated blood sugar are symptoms associated with metabolic syndrome that can be treated by the adoption of ketogenic diets which further provides a huge developing opportunity for the ketogenic diet market.

Some of the players present in global ketogenic diet market are Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone S.A, Keto And Company, Know Brainer Foods, Love Good Fats, Nestle S.A, Perfect Keto, Pruvit Ventures, Inc, and Zenwise Health among others.

