$15.7 Billion Mobile Device Management Market - Global Forecast to 2025 with Use Cases from IBM, Blackberry, Microsoft, 42Gears Mobility Systems and Soti

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Operating System, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MDM market is expected to grow from USD 4,294 million in 2020 to USD 15,700 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.6% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables in workplaces has propelled enterprises to effectively manage content that is accessed from these devices. Presently, organizations are faced with the challenge of protecting critical organizational data from cyber-attacks.

The need to ensure data security is projected to drive the adoption of MDM solutions in enterprises. MDM solutions help in the holistic management and control of all mobile devices from a single console. The rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has raised concerns regarding the security of various company-owned and personal devices, thereby contributing to the adoption of comprehensive MDM solutions.

The MDM software enables administrators to oversee mobile devices as easily as desktop computers to provide optimal performance for the users. It helps enterprises maintain the desired level of data security and assists organizations in managing services, hardware, and software across mobile platforms.

The immense growth of the mobile workforce and BYOD within enterprises to drive the growth of the mobile device management market

The increasing mobile workforce and adoption of BYOD programs within enterprises to improve their workforce productivity, thus allowing employees to work from anywhere, at any time, and using any device to access corporate data on the go has boosted the demand for MDM solutions. In addition to this, the proliferation of new mobile devices in the market drives the implementation of mobile device management solutions in regions.

By organization size, large enterprises segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

By organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to record at the largest market size during the forecast period. Large enterprises have various departments and a decentralized workforce. They often have sensitive data that needs to be protected from external threats. These companies have significant security budgets and deploy more sophisticated MDM solutions. The ubiquitous accessibility to corporate data and applications through mobile devices integrated over corporate networks has extensively leveraged businesses for organizations.



Large enterprises are already leveraging the capabilities of MDM solutions to power their business operations and improve employees' productivity, which helps them concentrate more on different business areas and drive higher business revenue. MDM solutions are also helping large enterprises in managing, controlling, and securing many mobile devices at one go. The use of smartphones and tablets to access business applications has become a common practice in large enterprises.

By operating system, the Android segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Android is an open-source OS based on a modified version of the Linux kernel. Android is developed and maintained by Google. It offers a free and publicly available software kit for application development that consists of tools, documents, and emulators necessary for the development of new applications in Java. As individual developers can generate revenue by posting an application on Google Play Store, many developers are developing new and innovative applications for the Android OS and deploying them on Google Play. People are expected to prefer the Android OS in the future, owing to its rich application ecosystem.

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC)is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demands of securing and protecting critical data. The dependence on the BYOD trend is expected to be an emerging one in India, as the country is home to several mid-sized and large enterprises that have enabled employees to carry their own devices in office campuses.



The rise in digitalization has also led to concerns related to hacking and data security threats. Countries such as Japan have increased efforts for deploying MDM solutions on each vertical, thus ensuring the regularity and security of data. Various vendors in mobility management have been making efforts in entering partnerships with the government to offer products to small and large enterprises.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Immense Growth of the Mobile Workforce and Byod Within Enterprises

Proliferation of New Mobile Devices in the Market

Rising Security Concerns to Protect Enormous Corporate Data

Restraints

Compliance with Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Opportunities

5G to Transform the Importance of Mobile Devices

Leveraging Ueba into Mdm Solutions

Challenges

Enterprises Face Complex Mobility Challenges Due to the Growing Number of Mobile Devices, Platforms, and Os

Mdm Solutions to Cater to Every Business need for a Consistent End-User Experience

Use Cases

Use Case 1: IBM

Use Case 2: Blackberry

Use Case 3: Microsoft

Use Case 4: 42Gears Mobility Systems

Use Case 5: Soti

Average Selling Price Trend



Value Chain Analysis



Market Ecosystem



Technology Analysis

Internet of Things

Analytics

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Restraints and Challenges

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Device Shipment

Companies Mentioned



1Mobility

42Gear Mobility Systems

Addigy

Apptec

Baramundi Software Ag

Blackberry

Cisco

Citrix Systems

Codeproof Technologies

Google

IBM

Ivanti

Jamf

Kandji

Manageengine

Matrix42

Microfocus

Microsoft

Miradore

Mitsogo

Mobileiron

Promobi Technologies

Quest Software

Rippling

Samsung

SAP

Snow Software

Solarwinds

Sophos

Soti

VMware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3207d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

