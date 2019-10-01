$15.99 Billion Food Certification Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Certification - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Certification market accounted for $8.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for processed meat product certification and growing prevalence of foodborne illness are driving the market growth. However, lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and lack of harmonization in food certification standards are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for organic food certification and the growing number of small & medium scale enterprises (SMEs) will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



Food certification is verification by regulatory bodies, which ensures that the processes, systems, and products in the food supply chain are according to the accepted limits of food safety standard. It is based on results of inspections, audits, and tests, which provide assurance to the consumer that the food products are according to the national and international food quality standard. It includes processes related to the storage, handling, and preparation of food products. The benefits of food certification are consistent production of safe and quality food products with reduced risks of contamination, which decreases food recall from the market.



By application, meat, poultry, and seafood products segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. A certification system is required for the entire chain of meat, poultry, and seafood products for the process of importers, exporters, and distributors. Rising meat product recalls across various countries are fueling the demand for this market for meat, poultry, and seafood products.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the market is mainly driven by the strong food safety rules and guidelines imposed by the governments across the North American countries for imported goods.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in this market include



Asure Quality Ltd.

Dekra SE

ALS Limited

LLC

BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd.

Sealk

DNV GL

TUV SUD AG

Group AS

Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

TQ Cert Services Private

Lloyd's Register

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

NSF International

INDOCERT

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Certification Market, By Supply Chain

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Retailers

5.4 Growers

5.5 Other Supply Chains



6 Global Food Certification Market, By Risk Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-Risk Foods

6.3 High-Risk Foods



7 Global Food Certification Market, By Certification Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP)

7.3 Product and Process Based Certifications

7.4 Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

7.5 British Retail Consortium (BRC)

7.6 International Organization for Standardization (ISO 22000)

7.7 Safe Quality Food (SQF)

7.8 USDA Organic Certification

7.9 Kosher Certification

7.10 International Food Standard (IFS)

7.11 European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

7.12 China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

7.13 Global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)

7.14 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

7.15 Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000

7.16 Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

7.17 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

7.18 Halal Certification

7.19 Free-From' Certifications

7.19.1 Vegan

7.19.2 Gluten-Free

7.19.3 Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-Free

7.19.4 Allergen-Free

7.20 Other Certification Types



8 Global Food Certification Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Organic Food

8.3 Green Food



9 Global Food Certification Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infant Food

9.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

9.4 Deep Processing Food

9.5 Snacks

9.6 Rough Machining Food

9.7 Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.8 Beverages

9.9 Fresh Food

9.10 Dairy Products

9.11 Free-From Foods

9.12 Organic Food

9.13 Ready-to-Eat Food

9.14 Other Applications



10 Global Food Certification Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



