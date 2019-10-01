$15.99 Billion Food Certification Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
Oct 01, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Certification - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Food Certification market accounted for $8.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for processed meat product certification and growing prevalence of foodborne illness are driving the market growth. However, lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and lack of harmonization in food certification standards are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for organic food certification and the growing number of small & medium scale enterprises (SMEs) will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.
Food certification is verification by regulatory bodies, which ensures that the processes, systems, and products in the food supply chain are according to the accepted limits of food safety standard. It is based on results of inspections, audits, and tests, which provide assurance to the consumer that the food products are according to the national and international food quality standard. It includes processes related to the storage, handling, and preparation of food products. The benefits of food certification are consistent production of safe and quality food products with reduced risks of contamination, which decreases food recall from the market.
By application, meat, poultry, and seafood products segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. A certification system is required for the entire chain of meat, poultry, and seafood products for the process of importers, exporters, and distributors. Rising meat product recalls across various countries are fueling the demand for this market for meat, poultry, and seafood products.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the market is mainly driven by the strong food safety rules and guidelines imposed by the governments across the North American countries for imported goods.
Some of the key players in this market include
- Asure Quality Ltd.
- Dekra SE
- ALS Limited
- LLC
- BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd.
- Sealk
- DNV GL
- TUV SUD AG
- Group AS
- Underwriters Laboratories Inc.
- Intertek Group PLC
- TQ Cert Services Private
- Lloyd's Register
- SGS SA
- Bureau Veritas
- NSF International
- INDOCERT
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Food Certification Market, By Supply Chain
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Retailers
5.4 Growers
5.5 Other Supply Chains
6 Global Food Certification Market, By Risk Category
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low-Risk Foods
6.3 High-Risk Foods
7 Global Food Certification Market, By Certification Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP)
7.3 Product and Process Based Certifications
7.4 Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)
7.5 British Retail Consortium (BRC)
7.6 International Organization for Standardization (ISO 22000)
7.7 Safe Quality Food (SQF)
7.8 USDA Organic Certification
7.9 Kosher Certification
7.10 International Food Standard (IFS)
7.11 European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
7.12 China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
7.13 Global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)
7.14 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
7.15 Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000
7.16 Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)
7.17 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
7.18 Halal Certification
7.19 Free-From' Certifications
7.19.1 Vegan
7.19.2 Gluten-Free
7.19.3 Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-Free
7.19.4 Allergen-Free
7.20 Other Certification Types
8 Global Food Certification Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Organic Food
8.3 Green Food
9 Global Food Certification Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Infant Food
9.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products
9.4 Deep Processing Food
9.5 Snacks
9.6 Rough Machining Food
9.7 Bakery & Confectionery Products
9.8 Beverages
9.9 Fresh Food
9.10 Dairy Products
9.11 Free-From Foods
9.12 Organic Food
9.13 Ready-to-Eat Food
9.14 Other Applications
10 Global Food Certification Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
