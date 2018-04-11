$15 Bn Radio Access Network Market 2018 with Global Forecasts to 2023 - Increase in Demand for Network Infrastructure Due to IoT

The radio access network market is expected to be worth USD 9.88 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 14.99 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the radio access network market is attributed to the increasing mobile traffic, growing demand for improved network coverage, and increased adoption of smartphones and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, the compatibility issues between traditional network infrastructure and next-generation network infrastructure, and interference in cell sites are hindering the growth of the radio access network market.



Small cell is expected to hold the largest size of the radio access network market by 2023. The large-scale adoption of the small cells by network operators to address the need for high-speed data transfer and improve the quality of services is the driving the growth of the radio access network market for small cell.



The radio access network market for the 5G connectivity technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for 5G is driven by the proliferating demand for wireless broadband services, which require fast and high capacity networks. The volume of the data being carried by cellular networks is driven by the increasing preference for video streaming among consumers.



The urban area deployment held the largest size of the radio access network market in 2017. The need for enhanced capacity and coverage in the locations such as city center zones, subways, and stadiums, which are always populated with a large number of occupants, are the major drivers for the growth of the radio access network markets for urban areas.



This report segments the radio access network market on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share of the radio access network market in 2017. The growth of the North American market is attributed to the technological advancements, early adoption of 4G-enabled smartphones, and automation in various sectors of the country. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to the increasing number of devices connected with the advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication, high consumer base, and major investments by the global players in the region.

The companies profiled in this report are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Juniper Network (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Corning (US), AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Qorvo (US), and LG Electronics (South Korea).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope Of Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List Of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing The Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing The Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Radio Access Network Market

4.2 Radio Access Network Market In Apac, By Communication Infrastructure And Country

4.3 Radio Access Network Market, By Communication Infrastructure

4.4 Radio Access Network Market, By Connectivity Technology

4.5 Radio Access Network Market, By Deployment Location

4.6 Radio Access Network Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand For Improved Network Coverage

5.2.1.3 Increased Adoption Of Smartphones And Technological Advancements In The Telecommunications Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Spectrum Crunch And Delay In The Standardization Of Spectrum Allocation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development Of 5G Network

5.2.3.2 Increase In Demand For Network Infrastructure Due To Internet Of Things (Iot)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interference In Cell Sites

5.2.4.2 Compatibility Issues Between Traditional Network Infrastructure And Next-Generation Network Infrastructure

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Key Trends In Radio Access Network Market

5.4.1 Focus Of Companies On Product Launches And Developments

5.4.2 Advancement Of Networks By Using Virtualization And Software Technologies



6 Radio Access Network Market, By Communication Infrastructure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Cell

6.2.1 Microcell

6.2.2 Picocell

6.2.3 Femtocell

6.3 Macro Cell

6.4 Ran Equipment

6.5 Das



7 Radio Access Network Market, By Connectivity Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2G

7.3 3G

7.4 4G/LTE

7.5 5G



8 Radio Access Network Market, By Deployment Location

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Urban Areas

8.3 Public Spaces

8.4 Rural Areas

8.5 Residential Areas

8.6 Retail Stores (Supercenters & Hypercenters)

8.7 Highways

8.8 Large Enterprises

8.9 Small And Medium Enterprises

8.10 Hotels/Motels

8.11 Airport/Rail/Bus Terminals

8.12 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Uk

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest Of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Rest Of Apac

9.5 Rest Of The World

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

10.3 Competitive Situations And Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches And Developments

10.3.2 Partnerships And Collaborations

10.3.3 Alliances And Agreements

10.3.4 Acquisitions And Others



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Huawei

11.1.2 Ericsson

11.1.3 Nokia Networks

11.1.4 ZTE

11.1.5 Samsung

11.1.6 NEC

11.1.7 Cisco

11.1.8 Qualcomm

11.1.9 Intel

11.1.10 Fujitsu

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Juniper Networks

11.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

11.2.3 Corning

11.2.4 At&T

11.2.5 Verizon Communications

11.2.6 Huber+Suhner

11.2.7 Commscope

11.2.8 Airspan Networks

11.2.9 Qorvo

11.2.10 LG Electronics



