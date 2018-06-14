15 Entrepreneurs Competing For a Share of $1.2 Million in Funding from Quicken Loans at 2nd Annual Detroit Demo Day

The seven winning companies from three categories - Start, Grow and Scale - will receive a total of $1.2 million in funding from Quicken Loans. The Start Category is for companies that have recently introduced a product or service to market. Businesses in the Grow Category are more established and are trying to expand locally. The companies in the Scale Category, on the other hand, have achieved local success and are ready to expand into other markets. The capital will be provided as grants, interest-free loans and convertible notes – depending on the category.

The following companies will compete for the funding:

An additional $25,000 grant will be awarded to one people's choice winner in each category, as decided by audience vote.

"This is the biggest opportunity of the year for Detroiters to come out and celebrate some of the city's best and brightest entrepreneurs," said James Chapman, Director of Entrepreneurship for the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund (QLCIF). "These businesses are the life-blood of Detroit – their success will have a huge multiplier effect that will impact the community as a whole, creating more job opportunities for Detroiters."

As an introduction to the pitch competition, Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day will kick off with James Chapman interviewing Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The conversation will focus on some of the lessons learned in 33 years of building a business from a three-person office to becoming the nation's largest mortgage lender.

The competition will then get started with the leaders of 15 of the best businesses in Detroit presenting their companies, successes and growth strategies to the panel of judges made up of nationally recognized entrepreneurs. The judges include Charles Adler, the co-founder of Kickstarter; Ron Bartell, Former Detroit Lion and founder of Kuzzos Chicken & Waffles and Anne Sempowski Ward, Detroit native and CEO of CURiO brands.

Since no business can survive without a vibrant community surrounding it, Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day also has a community component that will award a total of $150,000 to five organizations focused on youth entrepreneurship. One student from each organization will pitch their business idea and the audience will select the winners.

The event will wrap up with a special performance by a Grammy Award-winning Def Jam recording artist.

This entrepreneurship contest takes place during Techstars Startup Week Detroit, which aims to increase awareness around the local startup community and the opportunities available to get involved. More details are available at DetroitStartupWeek.com.

Detroit Demo Day is a key component of QLCIF's larger philanthropic strategy to invest in housing stability, entrepreneurship, education and workforce development, public space activation and community sponsorship in Detroit. Through its for-more-than-profit model, QLCIF brings together for-profit businesses and non-profit investments. The team is dedicated to investing alongside community partners to build financial, social, and racial equity throughout Detroit and all of the Rock Family of Companies' home cities.

