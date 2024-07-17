15 Finalists Head to Championship Round of HOTWORX® International Virtual Instructor Competition

24-Hour Infrared Fitness Studio Franchise to Choose 7 Virtual Instructors to Lead Virtual Workouts at its 650+ Studios Worldwide

Contestants to Conduct Live, Isometric Outdoor Session at HOTWORX Annual Franchise Convention in Nashville , July 21-24

Convention to Feature Announcements on Company Growth & Innovation

HOTWORX Opens 81 New Studios since January, with 100 More Set to Open by EOY

MARRERO, La., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing increased awareness around the benefits of exercising in infrared heat, HOTWORX ® – a thriving fitness franchise that offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed infrared sauna workouts – continues to grow at unprecedented rates. Heading into its annual convention this month, the brand has added 81 new studios since the beginning of this year, bringing the total number of open HOTWORX locations to more than 670 worldwide, with an additional 100 studios expected to open by the end of the year.

HOTWORX combines heat, infrared energy, and exercise in a unique "3D Training" approach, setting it apart from other fitness programs. Participants can engage in a 30-minute Isometric workout or a dynamic 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session, benefitting from the deep, detoxifying sweat induced by the penetrating infrared heat and the muscle contraction associated with isometric postures. To find a HOTWORX location near you, visit: hotworx.net.

A Competition with Purpose

To exceed the expectations of its thousands of existing members – and more joining every day – HOTWORX is gearing up to select its next group of virtual instructors who will resonate with members, inspire and deliver only the most exceptional workouts. The international competition features applicants of varying backgrounds, including athletes, cheerleaders, coaches, fitness instructors, and current HOTWORX members.

After receiving over 160 applicants to compete for the 7 coveted virtual instructor spots, HOTWORX allowed members and the public to cast votes online for their top picks. During that online voting round, each vote cast was matched with a monetary $1 donation to Sacred Mountain Retreat Center (SMRC), a non-profit that offers military veterans, first responders, and their families a peaceful retreat to their facility in South Dakota to heal from trauma and PTSD. The effort raised more than $30,500 for SMRC.

Next in the selection process, a panel of judges narrowed the pool down to 15 finalists to compete at the brand's annual franchise convention, to be held in Nashville on July 21-24. Each finalist will hold a live, isometric workout session outside under the hot Tennessee sun. With 575+ workout sessions offered daily at each of the 670 HOTWORX studios around the world, 7 virtual instructors will be named the winners to lead the next year of sessions. Two of the instructors will also lead the HOTWORX Virtual Personal Trainer workouts featured in the brand's Burn Off App and in each studio's Functional Exercise (FX) Zone.

"Our Virtual Instructors are leading sessions quite literally 24-hours a day," said HOTWORX Founder and CEO Stephen P. Smith. "This competition isn't about simply finding someone to teach a workout class, rather it's about selecting the right group of instructors who will resonate with our members and guide them to improving their health and wellbeing through our infrared sauna workout regimens. That's why it's important throughout the competition we hear directly from our members and our franchise owners about who they want to see leading HOTWORX sessions for the next year."

Smith – a former bodybuilder and arena football player – founded HOTWORX in 2017 as a fitness solution that allows consumers to get a deeper workout in less time through the combination of heat, infrared energy, and exercise. The patented infrared fitness sauna is designed for three people to work out with virtual instruction, offering both 30-minute Isometric workouts – such as yoga, Pilates, and Barre – as well as 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – like cycling and rowing. With a virtual instruction business model, HOTWORX offers members secure access to fitness 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Innovation Takes Center Stage

Alongside the Virtual Instruction Competition, the HOTWORX franchise convention will feature company announcements focused on enhancing the fitness experience for members and offering system improvements and support for franchise owners.

"HOTWORX has revolutionized the fitness industry, redefining what's needed for a fulfilling workout with benefits such as detoxification, weight loss, calorie burn, as well as stress reduction, pain relief, and muscle recovery," said Smith. "As our membership continues to grow and we expand globally, we're excited to advance that same innovation that has been the very foundation of the HOTWORX franchise."

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net . For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising .

ABOUT HOTWORX®

