HOTWORX Achieves 800 Studio Milestone as Infrared Fitness Movement Accelerates Worldwide

This marks another major growth milestone for HOTWORX just 8 years after launching in 2017

The infrared fitness franchise continues rapid expansion across the U.S. and globally fueled by strong demand

The 800th location is in Salem, NH owned by Phillip and Michelle Sundman

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX®, the revolutionary 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, has officially reached another landmark moment with the opening of its 800th studio. In just eight years since its founding, the brand has grown from a single concept to a global phenomenon, reshaping how people approach health and wellness through efficient, science-backed infrared workouts.

"Reaching 800 studios is a moment that really makes us stop and appreciate how far this brand has come," said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "This isn't just about a number, it's about hundreds of franchisees who believed in our concept and thousands of members who show up every day because they feel the difference infrared training makes. We're proud of this milestone, and even more excited for what's ahead."

The brand's rapid expansion across the United States and internationally reflects the growing demand for flexible, results-driven wellness experiences. HOTWORX recently signed a master franchise agreement in Mexico, adding to its momentum in Dubai, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland. With additional international markets targeted for 2026 and beyond, the brand continues to build a powerful global footprint.

Studio #800

The 800th HOTWORX studio in Salem, NH, is owned by Phillip and Michelle Sundman, longtime locals with deep roots in their hometown. The Sundmans are passionate about bringing an innovative fitness option to the community and helping residents discover the impact infrared training can have on their health and wellness.

"We're honored to be part of this incredible milestone for HOTWORX," said Michelle. "This brand has transformed how people think about working out, and we're thrilled to bring this innovative approach to Salem. We can't wait to help our members unlock the power of infrared training and see real results."

Revolutionizing Fitness Through Infrared Innovation

HOTWORX offers members access to its patented infrared saunas, where workouts combine heat, infrared energy, and exercise which is a proprietary "3D Training" method designed to maximize calorie burn, detoxification, and recovery. Members can choose from 30-minute isometric workouts such as yoga, Pilates, and barre, or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions like cycling and rowing.

Each studio also features a Functional Exercise (FX) Zone for cross-training, and a virtual instruction model that allows 24-hour access, giving members complete flexibility to train anytime, anywhere.

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net. For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 250,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

