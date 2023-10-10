15 New RE/MAX Brokerages Open During Last Months of Summer Season

News provided by

RE/MAX, LLC

10 Oct, 2023, 16:12 ET

Conversions and new offices – representing nearly 350 more affiliates – advance the brand's presence in communities served by top-producing agents and teams 

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, celebrates the addition of 15 RE/MAX offices in its U.S. company-owned regions over the past two months welcoming nearly 350 agents to the brand.

The expansion demonstrates how attractive the RE/MAX value proposition is to real estate entrepreneurs across the country. The additions are a mix of new offices, conversions of formerly unaffiliated brokerages, and expansions of existing RE/MAX companies. Together, they reaffirm the power of RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate.1

New brokerage openings:

  • Shawn Gaugler opened RE/MAX Legacy in Bozeman, MT
  • Mandy Campbell opened RE/MAX Aspire in Culver, IN
  • Badrul Chowdhury opened RE/MAX LuXe in Queens Village, NY
  • Bill Weishuhn opened RE/MAX Prime Properties in Reno, NV
  • Mandy Caruso, Jack Brown and Heather Grant Murray opened RE/MAX Beacon in Salem, MA
  • Tyler Bernadyn, Joseph Fitzpatrick, and Justine Tarlton opened RE/MAX Results in Middletown, RI
  • Dawn Stixrud opened RE/MAX Aspire in Hobbs, NM

Conversions:

  • Daniel Riess moved his unaffiliated brokerage, Realty Market Brokers, to RE/MAX Adventure in Nampa, ID and opened with eight agents.
  • Sheryl Albritton converted her unaffiliated brokerage, San Juan Real Estate, to RE/MAX Island Living in Friday Harbor, WA.
  • Haley Larson converted her unaffiliated company, The Real Estate Collective, and rebranded to RE/MAX The Collective with her 19 agents in Yakima, WA.
  • Cynthia Phillips and Kade Phillips converted their Middleboro, MA unaffiliated brokerage to RE/MAX Legacy and opened with six agents.
  • Gene Boone and Owen Boone converted their unaffiliated brokerage Foxfire Realty in Ocala, FL to RE/MAX Foxfire with 165 agents.

 Expansions & Acquisitions:

  • Henry Schmidt, owner of RE/MAX Evergreen opened a second office in Oakridge, OR. The new office has three licensed agents and three support staff.
  • Paul Natividad, Jenny Pok and Mike Sanchez, the leadership team of RE/MAX Proper, acquired All Nations realty in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, which became their second office location with more than 120 agents.
  • Jeffrey Adams, Sue Dietz, Ashley Erschen, and David Sandman, Broker/Owners of RE/MAX Advantage Realty in Iowa, opened a second office in Platteville, WI.

The recent office conversions, expansions and acquisition had upwards of $630 million in combined sales volume in 2022. 

Peter Luft, RE/MAX, LLC Vice President of Franchise Sales, says the recent surge in RE/MAX offices is a testament to the brand and the local brokerage owners. "RE/MAX is a top-tier brand, offering real estate entrepreneurs the opportunity to go into business for themselves but not by themselves. The franchise growth throughout the U.S. underscores the value of building a brokerage business by providing the best tools, brand, and experiences to agents and clients."

Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Also from this source

RE/MAX National Housing Report for August 2023

RE/MAX National Housing Report for August 2023

New listings rose 1.8% sequentially in August, bucking the typical July-to-August seasonal trend of decline. Last year, new listings declined 12.8%...
RE/MAX and CCIM Institute Forge New Relationship to Empower Real Estate Professionals

RE/MAX and CCIM Institute Forge New Relationship to Empower Real Estate Professionals

RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, announces a groundbreaking relationship with the CCIM...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.