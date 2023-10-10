15 New RE/MAX Brokerages Open During Last Months of Summer Season

Conversions and new offices – representing nearly 350 more affiliates – advance the brand's presence in communities served by top-producing agents and teams

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, celebrates the addition of 15 RE/MAX offices in its U.S. company-owned regions over the past two months welcoming nearly 350 agents to the brand.

The expansion demonstrates how attractive the RE/MAX value proposition is to real estate entrepreneurs across the country. The additions are a mix of new offices, conversions of formerly unaffiliated brokerages, and expansions of existing RE/MAX companies. Together, they reaffirm the power of RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate.1

New brokerage openings:

Shawn Gaugler opened RE/MAX Legacy in Bozeman, MT

opened RE/MAX Legacy in Mandy Campbell opened RE/MAX Aspire in Culver, IN

opened RE/MAX Aspire in Badrul Chowdhury opened RE/MAX LuXe in Queens Village, NY

opened RE/MAX LuXe in Bill Weishuhn opened RE/MAX Prime Properties in Reno, NV

opened RE/MAX Prime Properties in Mandy Caruso , Jack Brown and Heather Grant Murray opened RE/MAX Beacon in Salem, MA

, and opened RE/MAX Beacon in Tyler Bernadyn , Joseph Fitzpatrick , and Justine Tarlton opened RE/MAX Results in Middletown, RI

, , and opened RE/MAX Results in Dawn Stixrud opened RE/MAX Aspire in Hobbs, NM

Conversions:

Daniel Riess moved his unaffiliated brokerage, Realty Market Brokers, to RE/MAX Adventure in Nampa, ID and opened with eight agents.

moved his unaffiliated brokerage, Realty Market Brokers, to RE/MAX Adventure in and opened with eight agents. Sheryl Albritton converted her unaffiliated brokerage, San Juan Real Estate, to RE/MAX Island Living in Friday Harbor, WA.

converted her unaffiliated brokerage, San Juan Real Estate, to RE/MAX Island Living in Haley Larson converted her unaffiliated company, The Real Estate Collective, and rebranded to RE/MAX The Collective with her 19 agents in Yakima, WA.

converted her unaffiliated company, The Real Estate Collective, and rebranded to RE/MAX The Collective with her 19 agents in Cynthia Phillips and Kade Phillips converted their Middleboro, MA unaffiliated brokerage to RE/MAX Legacy and opened with six agents.

and converted their unaffiliated brokerage to RE/MAX Legacy and opened with six agents. Gene Boone and Owen Boone converted their unaffiliated brokerage Foxfire Realty in Ocala, FL to RE/MAX Foxfire with 165 agents.

Expansions & Acquisitions:

Henry Schmidt , owner of RE/MAX Evergreen opened a second office in Oakridge, OR. The new office has three licensed agents and three support staff.

, owner of RE/MAX Evergreen opened a second office in The new office has three licensed agents and three support staff. Paul Natividad , Jenny Pok and Mike Sanchez , the leadership team of RE/MAX Proper, acquired All Nations realty in Rancho Cucamonga, CA , which became their second office location with more than 120 agents.

, and , the leadership team of RE/MAX Proper, acquired All Nations realty in , which became their second office location with more than 120 agents. Jeffrey Adams , Sue Dietz , Ashley Erschen , and David Sandman , Broker/Owners of RE/MAX Advantage Realty in Iowa , opened a second office in Platteville, WI.

The recent office conversions, expansions and acquisition had upwards of $630 million in combined sales volume in 2022.

Peter Luft, RE/MAX, LLC Vice President of Franchise Sales, says the recent surge in RE/MAX offices is a testament to the brand and the local brokerage owners. "RE/MAX is a top-tier brand, offering real estate entrepreneurs the opportunity to go into business for themselves but not by themselves. The franchise growth throughout the U.S. underscores the value of building a brokerage business by providing the best tools, brand, and experiences to agents and clients."

Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

