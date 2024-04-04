'Unstoppable' RE/MAX Agents Outperform Competitors 2:1 for 16th Consecutive Year

According to the 2024 RealTrends Verified Rankings of Large Brokerages, RE/MAX Agents Averaged Twice as Many Transaction Sides as Competing Agents in 2023

DENVER, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released 2024 RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages rankings, formerly known as the RealTrends 500, once again revealed RE/MAX® agents are the most productive in the U.S., outperforming competitors at participating large brokerages 2-to-1. The widely respected report showed RE/MAX agents averaged 11.8 transaction sides, more than double the 5.2 average of all other agents in the survey.* This marks the 16th consecutive year RE/MAX agents have held the 2-to-1 advantage.

"Production results like this are fueled by the ways RE/MAX agents elevate the client experience," said RE/MAX, LLC President Amy Lessinger. "Embracing excellence, integrity, and a commitment to homebuyers and sellers – that's what RE/MAX agents strive for every day."

RealTrends Verified ranks participating large brokerages by residential transaction sides and sales volume. Of the 1,367 qualifying brokerages in 2023, 309, or 23%, were RE/MAX brokerages.

RE/MAX agents also averaged more than twice the sales volume of competing agents among the top 500 brokerages ranked by sales volume. They averaged $5M in sales volume – double the $2.5M average of all other agents in the survey.**

In addition, RealTrends Verified also released its Billionaire's Club list of the top U.S. real estate brokerage firms that closed at least $1 billion in sales volume in 2023. Twenty-four RE/MAX offices reached that milestone with more than $713B in total volume. The top five RE/MAX franchises on the list includes:

#15 – RE/ MAX Gold, representing Gold Nation, in Sacramento, CA

Gold, representing Gold Nation, in #27 – RE/ MAX Results in Eden Prairie, MN

Results in #65 – RE/ MAX Professionals in Highlands Ranch, CO

Professionals in #68 – RE/ MAX Alliance in Arvada, CO

Alliance in Arvada, CO #118 – RE/ MAX Estate Properties in Palos Verdes Estates, CA

With well-adopted resources like the 'Unstoppable' national advertising campaign and MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE technology, the global RE/MAX brand continues to maintain its position as a leader in the industry. RE/MAX brokerages foster a culture in which experienced agents are well-equipped to handle the changing landscape and deliver the best guidance to their clients.

Added Lessinger, "Productive real estate agents don't just adopt resources; they innovate and also leverage change as an opportunity to showcase their expertise and resilience."

* Transaction sides per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2024 RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages data, citing 2023 transaction sides for the 1,327 participating U.S. brokerages that closed 500 transaction sides, excluding 64 who did not report or publish active licensees.

** Sales volume per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2024 RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages data, citing 2023 data for the 500 participating brokerages with the most sales volume.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

