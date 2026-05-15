15 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
May 15, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including eBay's response to GameStop, a Mother's Cookies x NERDS collaboration and findings from Cision's 2026 State of the Media Report.
Plus, a recap of popular earnings from the week.
NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- eBay Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from GameStop
"With its differentiated global marketplace and a clear strategy, eBay's Board is confident that the company, under its current management team, is well-positioned to continue to drive sustainable growth, execute with discipline, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders," the response letter said.
- AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Plan to Launch New Joint Venture that Helps End Dead Zones
The joint venture aims to help end wireless dead zones in the U.S., including in rural areas, by pooling limited spectrum resources to increase capacity, improve the customer experience, and help satellite providers reach more customers through a unified platform.
- Mother's® Cookies and NERDS® Candy Unveil the Ultimate Treat Collaboration of the Summer
Known for inviting families to Stop and Taste the Frosting®, each limited-edition pack includes cookies shaped like Mother's Circus Animals and NERDS characters covered in vibrant red and blue frosting and topped with crunchy NERDS Rainbow candy, creating a colorful flavor experience designed to Unleash Your Senses™.
- Cellular Intelligence, an AI-native TechBio, Enters Agreement with Novo Nordisk to Advance Clinical-Stage Parkinson's Cell Therapy
Cellular Intelligence will apply its AI foundation model to optimize and scale Novo Nordisk's Parkinson's program, compressing traditional cell therapy process development and manufacturing timelines, with the goal of removing barriers and reducing costs on the path to commercialization.
- UPPAbaby Unveils Kona: A Stroller Built for How Modern Parents Actually Move
Kona is a mid-sized stroller engineered for the constant transitions parents navigate every day. From tight city corners to quick car-to-stroller moments, Kona delivers full-size comfort in a more compact, agile design.
- Hershey's Kisses and Pokémon are Back -- And This Time, Team Rocket Wants In
Fans can collect 151 Poké Ball foil designs in addition to 10 new foils, inspired by the beloved antagonists in the Pokémon world, Team Rocket. In celebration of 30 years of Pokémon, the collection introduces a new narrative-driven experience, where Team Rocket is on a mission to steal every Hershey's Kisses foil design — and they're not keeping it a secret.
- Galaxy and Sharplink Plan to Launch First of its Kind, Institutional Onchain Yield Fund with $125 Million in Commitments
The Fund will pursue a strategy designed to capture high-yielding opportunities in blockchain-based financial markets by allocating to promising applications. The structure is built to allow Sharplink to preserve its core Ethereum exposure while putting balance-sheet capital to productive use.
- Star Catcher Raises $65 Million to Build the First Power Grid in Space
"Every major application driving the space economy — connectivity, computing, security, sensing — is power-limited today. Star Catcher is lifting that ceiling — making it possible to build in orbit at the scale the next century of life on Earth will demand," said Andrew Rush, co-founder and CEO of Star Catcher.
- PR Emerges as the Primary Source for Journalists in High-Pressure Newsrooms
Based on a global survey of nearly 2,000 journalists across 19 markets, Cision's 2026 State of the Media Report finds that 66% of journalists rely on PR-provided content – including press releases, pitches, and media kits – for story ideas, making PR the leading source of story leads.
- United to Resume Nonstop Flights Between Houston and Caracas
This flight reopens a key economic gateway, creates new business opportunities and makes it easier for families to reconnect with loved ones. The airline offered flights between the U.S. and Venezuela for more than 20 years before it suspended service in June of 2017.
- CME Group and Silicon Data Partner to Launch First Compute Futures
Combining the respective expertise of these market leaders, the new futures contracts will allow traders, financial institutions, AI builders and cloud-service providers to manage volatility and price risk associated with the multi-trillion-dollar compute market.
- Dave & Buster's Releases First-Ever "State of Fun" Report, Revealing Americans are Experiencing a "Fun Drought"
Together, the findings point to a clear gap: people want more fun in their lives but need experiences that are exciting, easy, and affordable. In addition to the report, Dave & Buster's is launching 10 all-new games plus the return of its Summer Season Pass, making it easier than ever to get out, play, and reconnect.
- US Best Managed Companies Program Names 2026 Honorees
This year's distinguished group of 63 U.S. private companies demonstrated excellence across four dimensions: strategic planning, operational execution, culture, and financials and governance. These honorees join an elite global network of over 1,700 Best Managed Companies from 46 countries.
- Havoc Raises $100M Series A to Power the Future of All-Domain Collaborative Autonomy
"With this funding, we will accelerate deployment across every domain and prove that a single warfighter can task, monitor, and supervise thousands of heterogeneous autonomous systems working together as one force," said Paul Lwin, CEO of Havoc.
- Switzerland Ranks No. 1 in Revamped 2026 U.S. News Best Countries Report
Evaluating 100 nations across 100 data indicators, the revamped report introduces a new data-driven methodology that provides a more comprehensive and objective view of country performance in place of the perceptions-based approach used in previous years.
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Can't-Miss Earnings
Earnings began to wind down this week but there were still several must-read financial reports sent over the wire, including the quarterly results for Fox Corporation, Quantum Computing Inc., XTI Aerospace and Fermi Inc.
Catch up on all the latest trending topics.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
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